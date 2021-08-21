One year ago, Kemberly Jenkins and her parents just played cornhole in their backyard for fun. That all changed in 2020 when they found the Emerald City Cornhole Club, just two minutes from their house.
Jenkins and her mother, Kelly, checked out the club, played in a tournament and got hooked.
Now, just 15 months after the discovery, Jenkins has an American Cornhole League (ACL) championship under her belt, winning the Intermediate Blind Draw at the ACL Championships in early August.
“I grew up playing in the back yard with my mom and my dad,” Jenkins said. “My mom looked at the thing on Facebook and said ‘Kemberly, we have to play in this. It looks so cool.’ We partnered up and played in a tournament. We totally got destroyed, but we fell in love with it.”
Jenkins, who is an Emerald High School student and will graduate in January, spends six days practicing cornhole, either in the backyard with one of her parents or playing at the cornhole club, where she and her mother play in blind draws (where each player is matched up with a random teammate).
“We started playing a lot. I got to the point where I wanted to play every day after school, and my mom supported me,” Jenkins said. “We just took off with it. Usually, instead of drawing my mom, I end up playing against her. We’ve won a couple of tournaments together.”
August’s ACL Championship was just the second ACL competition that Jenkins has played in, as she and her mother drove 13 hours to Louisville, Kent., to play in the Louisville Arcade Expo as a tune-up for the ACL Championships.
While Jenkins didn’t perform the way she wanted, the expo allowed her to get ready for the championships, where she participated in four events.
“It was an insane experience,” Jenkins said. “It knocked my ego down a little bit. It gave me an idea on what I needed to work on and prepare for in the world championships. It gave me a bit of a confidence boost once I figured out what I needed to do. I think that helped me do as well as I did in the world championships.”
Jenkins took part in the Intermediate Blind, where she placed first place, the women’s doubles, where she finished ninth with teammate Summer Brewster, the women’s singles, where she finished tied for 13th and the co-doubles, where she and teammate Tracy Harris finished tied for 25th.
While Jenkins has just gotten her start in the ACL, cornhole has strengthened the bond between her and her mother, as it is something they’ve been able to share.
“It’s a really good mother-daughter bonding experience. We spend a lot of time together now, so our bond has gotten a lot stronger,” Jenkins said. “I took off with it a little bit faster than she did, but now she’s caught up to me now. She’s started to beat me more now, but I’m working at it.”