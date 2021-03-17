Lauren Livingston has been rewarded for her basketball performance.
The Emerald High graduate was named to the All-USA South Athletic Conference First Team this season. The freshman point guard was the lone member of the Greensboro College team to be recognized.
One of two Pride to start all 15 games, Livingston led the squad by averaging 18.6 points and 4.1 assists per game. She ranked fifth in the conference in points and assists per game.
“Lauren does a great job for us,” said Heather Macy, Greensboro assistant director of athletics and head women’s basketball coach. “Every week she just keeps getting better and better.
“She’s pretty focused on developing her game. Her decision-making is continuing to improve.”
Livingston had 12 or more points in 13 games and scored at least 30 in three consecutive games. She had a season-high 35 points at Pfeiffer, when she also reached a season high of 10 rebounds.
She was named the conference’s Rookie of the Week for her play in that game and the one before, when she scored 31, tied her season high of eight assists and added six rebounds.
“I was very confident. I gained confidence throughout the season,” Livingston said. “I just have a mindset that no one could stop me.”
She ended the season with nine consecutive games in double figures, as she adjusted to opponents’ tighter coverage.
“My mid-range, it was the go-to shot for me,” Livingston said.
Livingston said she improved the most in finishing at the basket and in dribbling. Going forward, she wants to focus on “way less dribbling and getting from point A to point B faster, covering more ground.”
More women’s basketballRedshirt senior Tembre Moates started 21 of 23 games for Western Carolina and averaged 8.2 points, fourth on the team, and 4.9 rebounds, second on the squad. The forward played for Greenwood High.
SoftballWebber International University freshman pitcher Jenna Chaudoin, another player out of Greenwood High, had a 3-2 record and 3.39 earned run average in 10 outings this season. She also had a .273 batting average.
Men’s tennisPlaying in the sixth singles spot, The Citadel freshman Andrew Darby won 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 against a Methodist opponent. He also competed for the Eagles in high school.
Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@gmail.com.