Things looked great for Erskine College's football team for most of the first half.
The Fleet went up 20-0 heading into the waning minutes of the first half against the Tigers, but Edward Waters scored a touchdown before halftime to cut the deficit. It ended up being just the start for the Tigers (1-1), who held Erskine scoreless in the second half and rattled off two more unanswered scores to win 21-20 in a game played in Jacksonville, Florida.
Erskine (1-1) got the ball back down by 1 with 2:28 left in the game, but the Fleet, who started at their own 9-yard line after a Tiger punt, couldn't muster a game-winning drive.
Erskine opened the scoring by returning a fumble for a touchdown, then Fleet quarterback Craig Pender connected with Senika McKie and Javian Bellamy for a pair of scoring passes.
Pender was 18-of-31 passing for 261 yards and had one interception.
Edward racked up 296 yard rushing and 367 yards of total offense. Erskine had just 64 yards on the ground.
Erskine had nine penalties for 76 yards.
The Fleet host Shorter College at 4 p.m. next Saturday at J.W. Babb Stadium. Tickets can be purchased on the Erskine website at ErskineSports.com.
For the Tigers, it snapped snapped a six game losing streak dating back to last season. The win also marked their first victory over an NCAA Division II program since Sept. 15, 2012.
The contest for the Tigers started off rocky at the 10:29 mark of the first quarter as freshman quarterback Karon Johnson, who made his first collegiate start, coughed up the football and the Flying Fleet were able to scoop it and jaunt 50 yards the other way for the game's opening touchdown. The extra point was no good, which proved to be pivotal down the stretch. Erskine added to its lead with 5:27 remaining in the first quarter on a 39-yard touchdown pass to go up 13-0.
At the 4:48 mark of the second quarter, the Fleet attacked through the air once again on a 24-yard touchdown pass, but Edward Waters got on the scoreboard with 50 seconds remaining in the half on a 21-yard touchdown run from quarterback Roshard Branch, making it 20-7.
The third quarter closed on a 9-yard rushing touchdown from Johnson to make it a one-score contest with 1:05 remaining. With 6:22 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Tigers engineered a nine-play, 53-yard drive that took 3:39 off of the clock. Running back De'Shaun Hugee scored on a 3-yard run, and the Tigers went up 21-20.
Johnson had 13 carries for 106 yards.