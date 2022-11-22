The 2021 season was a good one for the Edgewood Middle School volleyball team. The Wildcats ran the table, going 12-0 last season en route to winning the local conference championship.
That team was mostly made up of eighth graders, including all the starters, who have graduated to the high school.
So when Meredith Jones’ group started in August, there were a lot of questions about her team.
“Going into this year, all of our starters had left. This was a new team on the court,” Jones said. “They worked really hard this year. ... We had five people on our team that had never played volleyball before.”
After coming off an undefeated season, one of the most important things to start a new season is to win the first game to continue the streak and rekindle that momentum from last season. But the Wildcats stumbled to start the season, losing the first match against Westview.
But like all good teams, Edgewood rallied.
The inexperience quickly turned into experience as the team started to gel and get reps in games and practices as the players rallied around one of their two team mottos “Practice should be harder than what you do in the game.”
“It was difficult sometimes getting everybody organized and teaching them how to play,” captain Kaylee Taylor said. “We had to work our girls really hard for this season. They got a lot better.”
After each game, the Wildcats would break down film and work to develop. While this process was going on, they kept winning games, rattling off 13 consecutive wins to end the regular season.
“It just made them stronger together,” Jones said. “As the year built, they formed those relationships. ... Everyone stepped up this year to do something that they needed to the plate this year to make sure that when they stepped onto the court, they could give 100%.”
The team’s success was built around its ability to serve. Behind players such as Taylor and Camden Williams, the Wildcats would rip off runs up to 13 or 15 consecutive points.
Edgewood wrapped up its season in the SCHSL Middle School Volleyball Invitational. The Wildcats reached the semifinals for their region championship, losing in two sets to Muller Road.
“Our team was very excited about it because it was the first time that we ever did it,” Taylor said.
