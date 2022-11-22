EMS.jpg
Buy Now

The Edgewood Middle School volleyball team repeated as conference champions this season after finishing 13-1.

 SUBMITTED

The 2021 season was a good one for the Edgewood Middle School volleyball team. The Wildcats ran the table, going 12-0 last season en route to winning the local conference championship.

That team was mostly made up of eighth graders, including all the starters, who have graduated to the high school.

Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.

Tags