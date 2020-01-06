Edgewood's middle school boys basketball team lost 30-20 to Saluda Monday.
Ladarion Waldrop led Edgewood with 14 points. Alan Shay scored four points and Evan Adams added two points.
Greenwood wrestling finishes 2nd in invitational
Greenwood's varsity wrestling team finished in second place Saturday at the Rumble on the River Invitational in North Augusta.
The Eagles placed second out of 22 teams in the tournament from South Carolina and Georgia. Greenwood's total team score was 151.5 points, 19 behind tournament champion Gilbert.
The Eagles were able to put six wrestlers in the finals and two more wrestlers in the fifth and sixth placement matches. Walking away as tournament champions were Carter Anderson and Adam Clinemyer. Anderson placed first at 106 with three wins on the day. Clinemyer won at the 138-pound weight class and also recorded three wins on the day.
Cowboys hire Mike McCarthy as new coach
FRISCO, Texas — Mike McCarthy won a Super Bowl and went to the playoffs eight straight years while coaching two-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
The Dallas Cowboys are hoping for similar results from McCarthy with Dak Prescott.
McCarthy, who won the title as Green Bay's coach at the home of the Cowboys nine years ago, has agreed to become the ninth coach in Dallas team history, a person with direct knowledge of the deal said Monday.
McCarthy interviewed over the weekend, before the Cowboys made the announcement Sunday that Jason Garrett wouldn't return after 9 1/2 seasons.
Alabama's Tagovailoa entering NFL draft
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa put an end to the initial question about his future, announcing Monday that he is entering the NFL draft and closing the book on a college career that began with a splash and ended with a devastating injury.
Now the questions will be about where he'll be drafted not if he would turn pro.
Tagovailoa is recovering from right hip surgery in November following an injury on Nov. 16 against Mississippi State that ended projections of the star quarterback being the potential No. 1 overall pick. The serious injury made has made his draft status less clear though Alabama team surgeon Dr. Lyle Cain has said Tagovailoa's prognosis is “excellent" and predicts a full recovery.
Wisconsin's Cephus to enter NFL draft
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin is losing its top running back and now its top wide receiver to the NFL.
Quintez Cephus announced Monday on Twitter and Instagram that he will skip his senior season to enter the NFL draft.
The announcement came three days after record-setting junior tailback Jonathan Taylor announced his decision to enter the draft.
The 6-foot-1, 207-pound Cephus led Wisconsin in receptions (59), receiving yards (901) and touchdown receptions (seven) in 2019.
Browns interview Bills' Daboll
CLEVELAND — After a one-day break, the Browns are resuming their coaching search by interviewing Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who previously worked in Cleveland.
Daboll is the fifth candidate to meet with Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, who is trying to find the right coach after firing five since buying the team in 2012.
Daboll was Cleveland's offensive coordinator under Eric Mangini in 2009-10. He's had a successful two-year stint with the Bills, helping develop young quarterback Josh Allen, who led Buffalo to a playoff berth before losing at Houston on Saturday.
Rams fire defensive coordinator Phillips
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Veteran defensive coordinator Wade Phillips has been fired by the Los Angeles Rams after three winning seasons.
Phillips announced Monday on Twitter that the Rams are not renewing his contract. The 72-year-old says he wants to stay in coaching.
The Rams finished 9-7 this season, missing the playoffs for the first time in Phillips' three-year partnership with Sean McVay. Although Phillips' distinctive 3-4 defense finished near the top of the NFL in many advanced metrics again this season, McVay has decided to shake up his coaching staff for a third consecutive offseason.
Duke's Moore out with broken hand
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski says freshman Wendell Moore will have surgery Monday for a broken bone in his right hand.
It’s unclear exactly how long Moore will be out for the second-ranked Blue Devils.
Speaking during the Atlantic Coast Conference coaches teleconference, Krzyzewski said the 6-foot-6 wing won’t travel for Wednesday’s game at Georgia Tech. He said the team would release a statement after the surgery to provide additional details.
Moore was hurt with about 4:40 left in Saturday’s 95-62 win at Miami. He lost the ball on a turnover and reached for a steal, then immediately grabbed his right hand.
UNC hires Nebraska's Dewitt as assistant
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina has hired Nebraska’s Jovan Dewitt as its outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator.
UNC announced Dewitt’s hire Monday after Dewitt spent the past two seasons in the same role with the Huskers.
He replaces Scott Boone, with a team spokesman saying last week Boone wouldn't return to Mack Brown's staff after “a mutual decision to part ways” due to philosophical differences.
Dewitt's special teams have seven punt or kickoff returns for touchdowns in the past four seasons along with four blocked punts over the past two years.
Cavs' Porter out 2 weeks with knee sprain
CLEVELAND — Cavaliers rookie guard Kevin Porter Jr. suffered only a sprained knee in a loss to Minnesota after it appeared he was much more seriously hurt.
Porter's left knee buckled Sunday night when he tried to change directions while dribbling in the third quarter. He dropped to the floor in obvious pain and had to be helped to the locker room.
The Cavs said Monday an MRI confirmed the sprain, easing fears that he would miss much more time. He'll begin rehab and be re-evaluated in two weeks.