Entering the final round, Josh Jacobs knew he needed just one home run.
The Eastern Carolina Club Baseball president recorded five of his 10 outs, with one narrowly missing the wall, but didn’t panic. After the fifth out, he paused, took a breath, adjusted his gloves and smoked a pitch to left field, raising his bat in celebration of winning the National Club Baseball Association Home Run Derby.
“My confidence was really high,” Jacobs said. “I knew I could get one out of 10, so I just had to do it.”
Jacobs defeated Penn State’s Joe Picozzi and Central Florida’s Bryson Pidgett in the final round. Overall, the ECU third baseman drilled five home runs. He slugged eight this season for the Pirates.
“I grew up watching the Home Run Derby,” Jacobs said. “I’ve been to many home run derbies. This is my last year, so not a better way to end it.”
Throwing to the president was Jordan Snow, who is in his first year on the ECU team. Snow was Jacobs’ regular batting practice pitcher, so it just made sense for Snow to pitch at the derby.
“He can hit the ball really well. It was good. I’ve thrown him BP for a while now, and he’s almost taken my head off a couple of times,” Snow said. “He’s been going at it for a while now. I love to see him hitting rods off me.”
The senior cruised into the second round of the derby, slugging three home runs in the first round, but he snuck by in the second, winning a tiebreaker against Nebraska’s Brett Winkelmann after each of them hit one in the second round.
“It was a long time coming. We knew it was going to happen,” Snow said of Jacobs’ walk-off home run. “We were talking about how we were as cool as a cucumber. We have the brotherly love and have the same heartbeat. He trusts me, and I trust him. We knew we were going to win it from the beginning.”
The NCBA World Series will continue through Thursday. The championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Lander’s Dolny Stadium.
