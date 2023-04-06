ABBEVILLE — The Panthers were leading by a goal, but late in the game, the Wildcats were threatening.
After Ninety Six and Abbeville went back and forth with each other in terms of possession for much of the game, the Wildcats started getting their opportunities. Ninety Six was firing shot after shot but were unable to capitalize.
Then, Abbeville boys soccer’s Carter Eby took matters into his own hands.
The sophomore found the back of the net, giving the Panthers a nice cushion that they rode to a 4-2 win against Ninety Six Thursday night.
Oh yeah, and it was his first career goal.
“(Eby’s goal) was very important because it gave us space for playing better and getting more calm because 1-2 is not a big difference. It gave us a little more space,” Abbeville coach Arnaldo Sabatino said.
The Panthers later scored again by way of an Asher Johnston free kick in the 74th minute before a made Ninety Six penalty kick late.
However, Abbeville also established control early in the game. Following a few corner kick chances that fell short, Cameron Allen took a ball that deflected off the goal post and kicked it into the net.
Then after the Wildcats responded with a goal of their own midway through the first half, Allen got in on the action again. He found himself in a one-on-one situation with Ninety Six’s goalkeeper and scored, shortly after Abbeville just missed an opportunity on a penalty kick.
With the win, the Panthers are now on a five-game winning streak and will look to continue it April 18 at Newberry. Ninety Six will return to the pitch on April 17 at Saluda.
“The game, they played really hard, they decided to win, they were controlling all the game," Sabatino said. "This was special for tonight because it was senior night. It was a nice win.”
