Eby
Buy Now

Abbeville sophomore Carter Eby attempts to maneuver around a Ninety Six player in the Panthers' 4-2 win Thursday night. 

 CAM ADAMS | INDEX-JOURNAL

ABBEVILLE — The Panthers were leading by a goal, but late in the game, the Wildcats were threatening.

After Ninety Six and Abbeville went back and forth with each other in terms of possession for much of the game, the Wildcats started getting their opportunities. Ninety Six was firing shot after shot but were unable to capitalize.

Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.

Tags