Right out of the gates, the Hawks were shaky.
Whitmire quickly loaded the bases in the first off an error and a couple of free bases from the Greenwood Christian baseball team.
Then, things snowballed.
Through the first two innings, the Hawks committed seven errors, giving the Wolverines ample opportunities to score. Whitmire posted six runs through the first pair of frames, helping give Greenwood Christian an 8-2 loss Wednesday night.
“Poor mentality. We make a couple of early errors, pitchers get frustrated, start walking people,” GCS coach Brad Hinzman said. “The problem was we let our attitudes get down and we stayed down, and that’s the difference in the game.
“I mean, Whitmire, they can be solid, but a lot of this was on us just not fielding the ball and putting too many people on free and just staying in a poor mental state.”
The Wolverines plated most of their runs in the first, scoring four by not recording a single hit, but in the bottom frame, the Hawks responded. Greenwood Christian scored two runs in the opening inning, first with a Jasper Cobb RBI single, then a Davis Yarbrough sacrifice fly.
However, after an AJ Moore walk to reload the bases with one out, the Hawks couldn’t muster much else. The GCS threat was put to rest with a strikeout and a pop out before Whitmire posted two more runs in the second.
One of those Wolverine runs came on an error and another on an RBI double.
“It’s poor plate appearances and we got down to the part of the lineup where people have made a few errors, and you can’t take that error to the plate and you can’t take a strikeout to the field,” Hinzman said. “If you can’t get past that, then you end up losing 8-2.”
The rest of the way, the Hawks struggled at the plate, not posting another run and garnering hits just two more times. Greenwood Christian struck out 10 times in the non-region loss, and had limited free-base opportunities against Whitmire, walking only twice, both coming in the first.
The Wolverines had a stout pitching staff, something the Hawks couldn’t match for much of the night, but one bright spot for GCS was JR Sanders. The sophomore pitcher allowed zero runs, two hits and struck out four through three innings for Greenwood Christian.
Sanders was also rather precise on the mound, throwing 31 strikes out the 40 pitches he hurled.
“He did a good job,” Hinzman said. “He kept it around the plate, and at that point he was in, we made plays and kept people off the bases.”
Despite the loss, the Hawks still hold a 4-0 record in region play. Greenwood Christian will close out its region slate with two games next week against Spartanburg Day.
“We’ve got Tuesday, Friday next week, our last two region games,” Hinzman said. “If we can win both of those, we end up going 6-0 in the region and it sets us up for the playoffs, but we’ve gotta be better than this when it comes playoff time.”