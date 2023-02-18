DENMARK — With 3:38 left in the first quarter, McCormick was hanging with one of the best teams in Class 1A.
It trailed Denmark-Olar by two but it hadn't gotten going on offense. It had just five points, most of which came from the free-throw line, but its defense was working to force turnovers.
Then the Vikings stopped committing turnovers, scoring eight of the game's next nine points to take a nine-point lead at the end of the first quarter.
The problem for the McCormick boys basketball team was it never truly got its offense going, while Denmark-Olar did, falling 69-49 in the second round of the playoffs.
"We just couldn't really get into any offense," McCormick coach Willie Brown said. "They were just pushing us out of our offense. We just need to get comfortable with a guard in our face trying to set up offense is one of the biggest things. Defensively, we just didn't get back in transition, so they got a lot of transition points on us.
"We have a lot of young kids that are coming back, so I feel good about it."
When McCormick slowed the tempo down, it was keeping up with Denmark. Neither team was extremely effective in the half-court but that was more because of the defense than sloppy offensive play. The problem started up again in the second when McCormick tried to speed the game up. That led to turnovers and quick points for the Vikings, who once again outscored the Chiefs by nine in the second quarter.
"It's a learning process going forward," Brown said. "We are a basketball team, but we need to get in the weight room and get more physical so we can eliminate a lot of that pushing on the court, so we can handle the ball while there is pressure on the side of us while we go up the court. There are some things that we have to work on going forward just going into the second round or the third round."
In his final game as a Chief, A'Chean Durant finished with a team-high 17 points in the loss, all by six came from the charity stripe. Javon Riley also cracked double digits, finishing with 10 in the final game of his career.
