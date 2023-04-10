As the third batter in the lineup, TJ Aiken got all he could ask for in his first at-bat — two guys on and no outs.
Aiken took two balls and a strike, then on the fourth pitch, he swung for the fences.
The senior sent it over the right-field wall, batting in three of the Eagles' five runs in the inning. That hit coupled with another huge double from Luke Godwin in the second gave the Greenwood baseball team a 9-2 win over Byrnes Monday night.
“We were able to get some guys some innings, good approaches at the plate, that’s a good baseball team over there. We played well,” Greenwood coach Matt Baker said.
After Aiken’s home run, the runs kept rolling in for the Eagles early. Following an Elijah Tiller single and an Evan Avery double, Tiller came back home on a wild pitch. And with Avery taking third on that same play, Jayden Adams hit a sacrifice fly to bring him around for a score.
Then, Godwin’s double in the second brought home a pair of runners along with Aiken on an error to add three more. A couple of at-bats later, Godwin was sent back around after a Pat Wood RBI single.
“We’re swinging it well, guys are moving well. It’s always huge to get a lead early,” Baker said. “Put up a five-spot in that first inning was just huge, so it’s always big to get that lead early and put the pressure on them to fight to get back in it.”
The Eagles couldn’t muster much else after those first two innings. Greenwood totaled just two hits in its last four frames, the biggest coming in the fifth with a double from Adams. But with the arms the Eagles had on display Monday, they didn’t need much else.
A combination of four Greenwood pitchers allowed just one hit against the Rebels, which came in the fourth. Starter Matt Murray earned the win, tossing a strikeout and allowing no runs or hits in two innings.
Some of Greenwood’s lone mishaps came in the sixth, as four free bases helped lead to two Byrnes runs.
“That was our plan with this week being non-region, to start our guys, limit their pitches and get some other guys some work, so it was really, really big to get some of the young guys some work,” Baker said.
The win was a part of three non-region contests scheduled this week before the Eagles go back into region play April 18 at Pickens.
“We just had good at-bats, pitched it well, I mean, I don’t want to single anybody out, it was just a grinded-out, 9-2 win,” Baker said. “Solid, solid performance all the way around, defense was great, it was just a good win."
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
