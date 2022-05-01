MCCORMICK — Every Saturday for the past four years, Malachi Wright was watching the Duke football game. It was his job to look for his favorite player Mataeo Durant.
The two have a special bond.
Wright was only a couple of years old when Durant started playing for the Blue Devils, but the two had a connection through his father, Wayne Wright, who started training Durant in Lincoln County, Georgia when he was in the sixth grade.
“When he first came to me, he said ‘Unc. I want to be big and get stronger.’ I used to run a gym in Lincoln County and I started there with him,” Wayne Wright said. “I trained him five days a week. … He never gave up. It didn’t matter what you asked him to do, he always did it.
“The kid had a destiny from day one what he wanted to do in life. He said his goal was to play in the NFL, and his dream is about to come true.”
Durant signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, putting him one step closer to achieving his dream of playing in the NFL, but his story starts in Plum Branch, a place that means so much to him that he put it on the inside of his left bicep.
“When he got the opportunity to play, his dad was saying that at the age of 9, he was almost as good as he was in high school,” Mataeo Durant’s mother Nakisha Durant said. “He just had some elite skills. We did a lot of work and a lot of time on the road.”
Durant was a football star seemingly from the start, dominating around the Lakelands. His coach Bernard Yarbrough in Greenwood used to say things like “When Durant hits you on defense, he undresses you” and “There’s a new sheriff in town” to describe the toughness and skill Durant showcased as a child.
During his time as a Chief, Durant set more than 10 school records, only two have been broken so far, both by his brother A’Chean Durant.
Led by Nakisha, who teaches in the McCormick School District, in the Durant household, grades come first. That was evident by the work that Durant put in during his time in school, graduating high school with his associate’s degree already in hand thanks to the dual enrolment program at McCormick High School.
“He was an awesome student, an honor student,” Valerie Yarbrough-Jones, who is in charge of McCormick’s dual enrollment program. “He’s very humble and he’s a workaholic. He wanted to do well. I wish I could take some credit, but I can’t because it was already planted into him.”
One of Durant’s role models came through his education at McCormick in the form of Ethel Cannady, his former fifth-grade teacher.
Cannady had a history of being such a strict teacher that Durant tried to avoid her class because he was so anxious. That school year, Cannady changed through some introspection and “mellowed out” to make it through the year and build a bond.
“He was my on the playground buddy,” Cannady said. “His parents were like room parents. His aunt would bring in treats for every holiday. We became the village in my classroom that year.”
Cannady moved on to teaching seventh grade the next year, so the bond never left but only got stronger. Now, Cannady still attends any event she’s invited to, including the four-day draft spectacular the Durants put on.
Durant has touched the entire community of McCormick and now, the Plum Branch native’s lifelong dream has come true, but his story is just beginning.
“I really can’t find the words. It has taken a lot of hard work and dedication,” Nakisha said. “We haven’t been on vacation in more than 12 years now for him to get bigger, faster and stronger every summer. All the kids were having their summers going on their vacations, Taeo never worried about a vacation. He wanted to play football. Ever since he was 6 years old, he wanted to play football.
“This is a dream come true. Dreams do come true. We made sacrifices because we wanted him to achieve his dream. On Saturday night, his dream will come true.”