MCCORMICK — It's been a special three days for A'Chean Durant.
On Sunday, the McCormick senior announced that he was going to play football at Benedict College. A day later, he dropped 18 points in the Chiefs' region win against the South Carolina School for the Deaf & Blind, setting him up to score his 1,000th career point at home.
And he did just that with 1:09 left in the first half, hitting a layup to tie the game at 24 and a free throw to give him his 1,000th point and McCormick the lead.
But his special night was in danger late.
Leading by three with 7.6 seconds left in the game, Dixie collected a rebound off a missed Chief free-throw attempt. The Hornets pushed the ball down the floor and had a chance for the tie along the left wing, but Durant was there. The senior hung in the air long enough to block the potential tying shot, giving McCormick a 54-51 win.
"They're a tough team. It's kind of a rivalry between Dixie and us, so I knew they were going come in and play really hard," McCormick coach Willie Brown said. "We're sneaking out with a victory. A'Chean Durant made a defensive play at the end, which is great. Never know, we could have been going to overtime if it weren't for that."
Durant finished with 14 points in the win, 10 of which came in the first half.
"A'Chean is always hard working. He's always doing what he has to do to get that win," Brown said of the senior.
The difference in the game was McCormick's play in the paint. After struggling in their first meeting at Dixie, the Chiefs knew they would have to dominate the paint to win this region rematch. Through the combination of Terrence Cartledge in the second half and fast-break attempts, McCormick found success in the paint time and time again.
"I used several different guys to step up down low," Brown said. "They played a lot better than we played against them on the first go around."
Defensively, McCormick had two problems it knew it needed to stop.
The first was the 3 ball. Throughout the game, McCormick held the lead due to its paint control, but at different spurts, the Hornets would make a quick run, usually by drilling shots from the outside.
Overall, Dixie finished with seven triples in the loss, three in the second and three in the fourth. At the end of both halves, the Hornets made their runs thanks to Jared Ledbetter in the first half and three different Hornets connecting from deep in the fourth.
The other factor was Hornet point guard Jared Byers. The junior was a menace all night for McCormick's ball handlers, as Byers constantly was poking the ball free for fast break opportunities. On offense, he finished with 12 points, eight of which were in the fourth quarter.
For most of the game, McCormick ran a box-and-one on him to keep the ball out of his hands.
"We're trying to keep the ball away from him at times," Brown said. "He can create when he gets down low. We just trying to keep it out of his hands as much as possible."
With the win, McCormick improves to 5-2 in the region, while Dixie falls to 3-2 in region play.
