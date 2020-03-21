Duke’s Jones declares for NBA draft
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke sophomore Tre Jones says he will enter the NBA draft.
The point guard was named to the third team of The Associated Press All-America team on Friday after being named Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year by the league and runner-up for the same award from the AP.
Jones averaged 16.2 points and 6.4 assists for the Blue Devils, the highlight being his buzzer-beating shot off his own intentionally missed free throw to force overtime in a wild comeback win at North Carolina on Feb. 8.
Ex-Madrid president dies from coronavirus
MADRID — Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz died Saturday from the new coronavirus, his family said. He was 76.
Sanz had been in intensive care since the beginning of the week while being treated for the virus.
Sanz presided over Madrid from 1995 until 2000, leading the club to two European titles, a Spanish league title and a Spanish Super Cup title.
Australian football leagues play on
SYDNEY — Australia pressed on with matches in its three main football leagues on Saturday, playing in empty stadiums in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus.
The National Rugby League, soccer’s A-League and Australian Rules Football’s AFL played on in the midst of the coronavirus crisis that has seen more than 1,000 Australians infected.
Around the world sports have suspended leagues or canceled tournaments until restrictions can be lifted on public gatherings and social contact.
Saints add receiver Emmanuel Sanders
NEW ORLEANS — Free-agent wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has agreed to a two-year contract with the Saints, New Orleans general manager Mickey Loomis said Saturday.
The 5-foot-11 Sanders, who turns 33 next week, caught 36 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns for the 49ers last season. He also started all three of San Francisco’s postseason games, catching five passes for 71 yards.
His contract, first reported by ESPN, is said to be worth about $16 million with bonuses that could push the total value as high as $19 million.
The Saints struggled last season to find consistent production from a receiver other than All-Pro Michael Thomas, who caught an NFL-record 149 passes for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns.