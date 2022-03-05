What a catch!
Every angler dreams of landing the big one. The American Bass Association Couples Tournament landed several groups of people who cast lines for fish, for prizes, for awards, but mostly for bragging rights.
Practice for Tom and Melissa Bancroft of Goose Creek started early as they cast lines Friday on Reedy Creek in south Greenwood County. The interview was punctuated by throwing out the line and the occasional musing, such as “Where are the fish?”
They were biting on Thursday, he said.
The fish weren’t biting all that much on Saturday. It might have been because of the cold front, he said. The weather might have been the cause for the crowd. The Bancrofts hoped for 25 couples. Around 20 couples showed up.
It’s not a big group, he said. About six people pre-registered for the 5:30 a.m. start. Weigh-ins started at 3:15 p.m.
The tournament is one of several fishing events scheduled in South Carolina throughout the year, he said. Couples get points for their catch. Teams have to compete in three events to make nationals. It doesn’t matter where you rank.
Greenwood has had up to four national champions in this division, he said. Titles aren’t important, apparently.
A good time was what the tournament was all about. One of the anglers waved his arm toward a crowd of anglers talking, joking and laughing. “This is what it is all about. Everybody having a good time.”
“It’s a good day on the water. It’s a competitive outreach kind of thing,” Bancroft said. “For the couples, it’s not so cutthroat as the professional side. We look forward to seeing all of our couples.”
Friday’s practice contained frustrations. “We’re sitting in the middle of a massive school of fish right now,” Bancroft said. “The fish are so concentrating on the shad, they not paying attention to the artificial bait.”
Finally, he got a bite from a 3-pounder. Bancroft cut the interview short so his wife, Melissa, could snap a photo.
At Saturday’s event, Chase McClain and Brittany Dodd stood out as the only pair wearing a matching ensemble, black pants, gray long-sleeved shirts and dark sunglasses.
They waited patiently as the weigh-ins went on, wondering how they would finish.
“So far, so good, but there’s always one that can come in and hurt your feelings,” he said.
No tears fell as another team’s catch put him and Dodd in second place. His feelings were assuaged somewhat by the $375 check they received. McClain noted it would take the sting out the next time he buys gasoline for the boat’s tank.
“It’s always good when you come in plus rather than minus,” he said.
After the weigh-ins, team members followed the tournament’s catch and release policy by throwing fish back into Lake Greenwood.
“We actually are penalized if we kill a fish,” Bancroft said. Also, no one is allowed to have more than five fish. It’s done to maintain the fish population.
Penalties can be strict. An 8-ounce penalty can cost you $1,000, he said. It can really cost you if you don’t follow the rules.
On seeing the fish releases, one man pondered whether the water near the releases would be a good place to visit the next day. Another man, noting a flock of water birds circling around, said where the birds are, that’s where the bait is and that’s where the fish will be.
A large crowd of people who had spent most of the day on the water was good news for a nearby restaurant which by late afternoon got a sudden influx of hungry customers.