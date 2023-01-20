It wasn't flashy, but it was exactly what the Greenwood girls basketball team needed.
Thanks to a strong defensive performance and timely offensive execution, the Eagles picked up their first region win, downing Berea 43-22 Friday night.
Updated: January 21, 2023 @ 1:54 am
"We have to execute regardless of who we're playing," Greenwood coach LaShonda Chiles said. "Their team, they've suffered some injuries and players have transferred from the program. I just told them that we needed to set the tempo. We're at home. Go out there and play smart, aggressive defense and push the ball up the court.
"We started in our full-court press and we went back into a man just to try to get us going. Really just wanted to have a high-intensity game tonight."
Greenwood dominated the first quarter, but the only problem was it wasn't finding paydirt.
Time and again, the Eagles would get a shot, grab an offensive rebound or two, reset its offense but the Bulldogs' size in the paint made it difficult to convert chances in the half court. Defensively was where they shined.
Greenwood held Berea to just three shots in the first quarter and three points overall. Almost all of the Bulldog possessions ended in a turnover.
Greenwood's 7-3 first-quarter lead quickly grew in the second quarter thanks to steals that turned into fast-break buckets.
"For us, our defense is what sets our offense up. We're more of a defensive team," Chiles said. "We're growing offensively, but when we can maintain and lock players down and play aggressive defense, that's when we get going. Boxing out, the fundamental aspect and hitting the outlet in transition is where we're at our best."
By halftime, the Eagles led by 16, a lead that continued to grow in the third quarter thanks to Erianna Wardlaw, who scored eight of her 15 points in the quarter.
But in the fourth, Wardlaw was restricted to the bench for most of the quarter due to fouls. With their leader out, several other Eagles needed to step up, and they did, combining for 10 points in the quarter while holding Berea to just eight.
"We have some young players that don't have the experience yet, but they're growing," Chiles said. "A game like this shows what they can do. They kept their composure and took care of the basketball. That's the main thing. I want them to give effort and play hard and that's on both ends."
With the win, Greenwood improves to 1-3 in region play.
"This is a big win for us," Chiles said. "This is a time where if we want to turn things around for where we are. We play Westside (on Tuesday) so hopefully, we go out strong against them, then we get a second chance with some of those other teams. We played them close, so it shows that we can compete with these teams.
"We just have to learn how to win. That comes from getting up shots, getting game experience and believing. I think our girls are growing. I'm loving what I'm seeing from our bench, but we still have a little bit of work to do to get where we want to be."
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.
