When Seth Medlock shot a 10-point deer last year, it bolted and he didn’t find its body for nearly a week.
Not every hunt is like that, though. When the 25-year-old Ninety Six native was hunting on some game land near his house in late December, he caught a lucky break.
“I was hunting one evening, about 5:30, and he just come right out chasing a doe,” he said.
A clean shot downed the animal in its place — no tracking required. That deer’s skull was one of the more than a dozen up for grading Thursday at Hunter’s Headquarters, where state Department of Natural Resources staff were helping measure and score trophies.
“It gives people the opportunity to see that the hard work pays off that they’ve put into deer hunting,” said DNR Wildlife Biologist Cory Drennan.
Using measuring tape, a carpenter’s ruler and steel cable, the DNR staff took careful measurements. The length of the main beam, the circumference of each branching spur and the spread between the antlers all play a role in determining that kill’s score.
It’s based on the Boone & Crockett system — last year the hunter who ranked highest for typical white-tailed deer was James Sims, of Fairfield County, whose trophy scored in at 160 2/8. The runner-up, Russell Porter of McCormick County, shot a 154 6/8.
The largest that had been measured at Hunter’s Headquarters by about 4 p.m. Thursday came in at 136 3/8.
Abbeville’s Mike Fleming, 56, once shot a 151 2/8, and has made it into the state’s record book three times.
“I’ve been doing this since I was 14 years old,” he said. “I was too far off to play football, so I just roamed the woods and hunted.”
Tracking deer comes natural to him, and spending time outdoors runs in the family; his three daughters love it as much as he does, he said. The skull he brought in to be graded came from a deer he killed in November.
“My son-in-law actually shot him with a crossbow about two months before I got him, but the bolt went straight through him,” Fleming said.