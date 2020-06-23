Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
BELGRADE, Serbia — Top-ranked tennis player Novak Djokovic announced Tuesday he and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus after he played in a series of exhibition matches he organized in Serbia and Croatia with zero social distancing amid the pandemic.
Raising questions about the full-fledged return of tennis, including the U.S. Open planned for August, Djokovic is the fourth player to come down with COVID-19 after participating in matches held in Belgrade and Zadar, Croatia.
The others were three-time Grand Slam semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki.
Brady, Bucs work out despite virus spike
TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady continues to prepare for his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, working out with teammates at a private school despite a union recommendation that players not conduct any more group practices before training camp.
The six-time Super Bowl champion was joined on the field Tuesday by a group of teammates that included tight end Rob Gronkowski, quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin, center Ryan Jensen, cornerback Jamel Dean and safety Mike Edwards.
With NFL training facilities still closed to players because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Brady has been leading small voluntary workouts near downtown Tampa for much of the past month.
3 Liberty football players enter transfer portal
LYNCHBURG, Va. — Three football players at Liberty University say they have entered the transfer portal, with two of them citing “racial insensitivity” by the university's leadership or similar reasons for their decisions.
Kei'Trel Clark and Tayvion Land, both sophomore defensive backs, and senior linebacker Waylen Cozad all announced their intentions on Twitter. Clark and Land, who are Black, cited racial or cultural concerns with the leadership at the evangelical school.
Land specifically cited “racial insensitivity displayed by leadership” at Liberty.
Lions owner steps down, daughter takes over
DETROIT — Martha Firestone Ford is stepping down as principal owner of the Detroit Lions.
The Lions announced Tuesday that Ford's daughter, Sheila Ford Hamp, is taking over as the team's principal owner and chairman.
Ford had been in charge of the Lions since 2014, when her husband, William Clay Ford, died.
Hamp, 68, has been one of the team’s vice chairmen during her mother’s ownership.
Eagles' Goedert assaulted at South Dakota bar
ABERDEEN, S.D. — A Florida man is accused of punching Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert at a bar.
The 29-year-old man is charged with misdemeanor assault and has been released on a personal recognizance bond, according to Ernest Thompson, chief deputy state’s attorney in Brown County.
Goedert, 25, is a Britton, South Dakota, native and was at The Zoo bar in Aberdeen when he was punched and knocked to the ground about 1 a.m. Saturday. Thompson confirmed a video of the punch that surfaced on social media involved Goedert, the Argus Leader reported.
The video shows Goedert with his arm outstretched, distancing himself from another man before being punched by a different person.