Greenwood native and New Orleans Saints safety D.J. Swearinger is in New Orleans training for the NFL season, but he continued his charitable efforts with a bookbag giveaway Saturday afternoon.
Swearinger’s family gave away the backpacks at Brewer Recreation Center as school districts around the Lakelands prepare to open in-person options for classes. Swearinger also had an identical event in New Orleans.
Swearinger gave away Chick-Fil-A meals every Friday in April. He was honored by the South Carolina Coaches Charity as its Jerry Richardson Community MVP on Aug. 6 for his work with his 2Spoonz Foundation.
In the Saints’ preseason training camp, Swearinger is one of seven safeties vying to make the final 53-man roster. He signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract on April 6 with the Saints, after being released by the Oakland Raiders.