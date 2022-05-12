Dixie senior Alejandra Sabatino signed her national letter of intent to Lander University on Thursday. Front from left are Arnaldo Sabatino, Alejandra Sabatino and Heyni Sabatino. Back from left are Xiomara Malava de Barrios and Ruben Barrios.
In the span of a year, Dixie senior Alejandra Sabatino went from a track and field newcomer to one of the best javelin throwers in Class 1A.
On Thursday, she accomplished another milestone, signing with Lander University and its upstart track and field program.
“I’ve always wanted to go to Lander,” Sabatino said. “I’ve also always wanted to be a teacher. I did Teacher Cadet and that led me to Lander as well because they have a really good teacher fellows program.”
After learning more about Lander’s fellowship program, Sabatino said she was also interested in continuing to compete in college. With Thursday’s signing, she becomes one of the first Lakelands athletes to commit to the upstart program.
“It’s one of the most exciting things about this opportunity for her,” Dixie track and field coach Joel Boyd said. “... I know that at the next level when she gets with the throwing coach that Lander has, she’ll be ready to explode. We’re just seeing the beginning of what she is capable of.”
Sabatino joined the track and field team this year after finishing her last season as a volleyball player. Boyd said her athletic ability as an outside hitter translated well to becoming a thrower.
“It’s been so neat to watch her be successful,” Boyd said. “She’s been able to put everything together. She’s a smart athlete and she knows how to use her body to accomplish what she is doing. It’s so fulfilling to see her improve throughout the season.”
Sabatino will finish her high school career at the Class 1A Track and Field State Championships on Saturday, where she will compete in javelin, discus and shot put.
Contact sports writer James Benedetto at 864-223-1814 or follow on Twitter @james_benedetto.