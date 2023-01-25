Anthony Martin is a complex man.
There’s a method to the Dixie wrestling coach’s madness, but it’s worked, leading to his 400th win Nov. 29.
Four hundred is a lot, and the number of lives Martin has touched is, too.
Nobody can put an exact figure on how many, but for a former wrestler of his like Antonio Tillman, Martin’s impact has known no bounds.
“He was just always like a father to me,” Tillman said. “Giving me great advice whether it’s about life, we’ll hang out some just like two great friends. To know him this long, he’s never done anything wrong to us, he’s just always treated me nice, always took care of me.”
Martin is more than a coach.
He’s a teacher.
He’s a mentor.
And for a lot of students, he’s coached in the last two-plus decades, he’s a father figure.
But when Martin sat down to interview with Dixie High principal Paul Prescott in 2020, he wanted to make a change.
He left Crescent, a place where he had been head coach for nine years, to teach math at Dixie. Although Prescott had no intention of adding wrestling at Dixie, he said Martin had one last question as he was leaving after accepting the job.
“‘When are we starting wrestling?’”
After wading through the financial hurdles of starting the program, Dixie wrestling was born. The first practice took place in the school’s library, a humble setting for a humble coach’s team.
And since then, Martin’s Hornets have soared.
In its third year as a program, Dixie is ranked No. 10 in Class 2A/1A with three wrestlers ranked inside their respective class’s top-five. The Hornets have taken on a number of 3A, 4A and 5A teams, wrestling in close meets with them and sometimes even beating them.
“I know for Dixie, it’s a whole lot better than we were Year One,” Martin said. “It’s the same goal every year no matter what, where we’re at: we’re always going to try to win a state championship … and the kids are finally starting to buy in with that mindset.”
Starting a program from the ground up can be tough sledding, but this isn’t Martin’s first rodeo — or his second.
The veteran wrestling coach started programs at Newberry in 2001 and Abbeville in 2005. Martin kickstarted those programs to new heights, particularly at Abbeville with a state championship in 2009.
Starting those programs at Newberry, Abbeville and Dixie has surely made Martin’s road to 400 wins a bit bumpier.
So why do it?
“I like growing the sport of wrestling and seeing kids be successful,” Martin said. “That’s probably the best part. That’s probably more satisfying than actually winning state.”
People such as Tillman have been among the hundreds of wrestlers Martin has pushed to be better and taken care of. After a shaky freshman season at Abbeville, Martin helped Tillman pay for wrestling camp in exchange for work around his house during the summer.
Over that time, the two bonded working and eating together.
And after camp, Tillman got better, eventually winning an individual state title in 2009. Fast forward a few months, Martin took Tillman, a big NASCAR fan at the time, to his first race at Darlington, a trip they still make yearly.
“That’s one of them trips that I look forward to every year because knowing wrestling season, we might not get to hang out much unless it’s at (a wrestling) tournament, but that’s one weekend I know I get to spend with him,” Tillman said.
Along with wrestlers, Martin has also made an impression on the coaches he’s worked with. Dixie assistant coach Daniel Thomason has worked alongside Martin for seven seasons at Crescent and two at Dixie.
When Thomason first worked with him, Martin took an approach to coaching he wasn’t used to.
Martin was patient, taking time to talk to wrestlers as opposed to a direct, authoritative style Thomason experienced as a wrestler at Crescent. Thomason has taken notice, adapting to that over his time with Martin.
“I would say a lot of my coaching as far as how to train an athlete or how to work for the social, emotional side of the athlete was really mentored by Coach Martin,” Thomason said. “I’ve really learned how to be a better coach by being with Coach Martin.”
That’s what makes Martin truly special.
Not only his 400 wins.
Not the championships.
It’s his impact.
“He takes the kid that nobody or no coach wants because they’re not the athletic gifts, they’re just average, everyday kids and he changes their lives, whether it’s changing their body physically through working out or changing their mindset to be successful in life,” Thomason said.
With the rest of the season ahead of them, the Hornets have the same goal Martin’s had since he arrived at Dixie — win a state title.
As for Martin himself, his quest for wins doesn’t stop at 400.
He wants more.
“It’s been a long process,” Martin said. “It’s kinda rewarding. At the same time, you wanna set a new goal and get to 500 now.”