Dixie Youth Baseball cancels World Series
The Dixie Youth Baseball league board of directors voted Monday night to cancel the league’s 2020 World Series tournament because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The league suspended its operations in March and continued to monitor guidance from the government and Center for Disease Control.
The league’s release said eight World Series tournaments in Dixie Youth Baseball were set to play in Laurel, Mississippi. The 2021 tournaments are set to be played in the same location.
Frank Gore signs with Jets
NEW YORK — Frank Gore’s likely run to Canton will go through the Big Apple for at least one season.
The seemingly ageless running back, who turns 37 next Thursday, agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the New York Jets on Tuesday.
Gore is third on the NFL’s career rushing list with 15,269 yards after passing Barry Sanders on the list last year while with Buffalo. With the Jets, Gore will join a backfield that includes Le’Veon Bell and fourth-round draft pick La’Mical Perine.
Spanish club mistakenly let Djokovic train
MADRID — The tennis club where Novak Djokovic broke confinement rules in Spain said Tuesday it mistakenly allowed the top-ranked Serb to practice and apologized for the error.
Djokovic published a video of him training on Monday in apparent violation of Spain’s current rules amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The video posted on Instagram showed Djokovic exchanging shots with another man at the club in the coastal city of Marbella, where the Serb has been staying for the past several weeks.
Relief fund established for tennis players
More than $6 million has been raised by the governing bodies of tennis for a relief fund aimed at helping 800 players deal with the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
The WTA and ATP tours, the International Tennis Federation and the groups that run the four Grand Slam tournaments announced Tuesday that they have formed the “Player Relief Programme.”
The seven groups said the money will be divided evenly among women and men, and will go to singles and doubles players. They also said the WTA and ATP will oversee the distribution of the money, based on eligibility requirements that “will take into account a player’s ranking as well as previous prize money earnings, according to criteria agreed by all stakeholders.”
NFL will release schedule Thursday night
NEW YORK — The NFL will release its regular-season schedule on Thursday night, the league announced Monday, as it continues conducting business mostly as usual amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The schedule will be revealed in a 3-hour telecast on NFL Network starting at 8 p.m. Eastern.
Thus far, the league has not announced any major changes to its schedule as a result of the pandemic, which has brought most organized sports around the globe to a halt. NFL training facilities are closed because of the pandemic, leading to the league’s first-ever “virtual offseason,” but the league still plans to start the season on time while playing in teams’ home stadiums.