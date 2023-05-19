RICHBURG — Speed kills, and Lewisville’s Sarah Owens had a ton of it.
The freshman pitcher was dealing inside the circle Friday, as strikeouts rained down upon Dixie.
And by the time actual rain started sweeping through Richburg, Owens closed out her night with 15 strikeouts.
The Dixie softball team couldn’t find an answer at the plate, as a two-run third from Lewisville handed the Hornets a season-ending 2-0 loss in the Class 1A Upper State final. Dixie ends its season at 16-8.
“That’s a good pitcher, we were quiet in the box. When we did get started, we had one or two outs and just couldn’t do anything with it,” Dixie coach Samantha Ferguson said. “(Owens) kept us off balance, she’s got some speed to her, just haven’t seen speed like that.”
While the Hornets had their moments at the plate, amounting to three hits, capitalizing and bringing runners around was a challenge. To start the evening, Dixie got a runner in scoring position in the first.
Then, Owens got back-to-back strikeouts to end the frame.
The Hornets had another opportunity in the third, getting runners on first and second with two outs.
Then, Owens threw another strikeout.
Late in the sixth, Hailey Hill hit a two-out double and made her way to third on a passed ball.
Then, you guessed it, Owens threw a strikeout
Dixie stranded a total of six runners on base, never putting back-to-back knocks together to bring a Hornet across the plate.
“That’s just how it went, one or two outs, we just couldn’t scrap something up,” Ferguson said. “Even when we did put them in play on the ground, they made their outs, so even if we put a groundball or something, we just couldn’t push it around, couldn’t get ahold of it.”
Meanwhile on defense, the Hornets were holding their own against a Lewisville team that put up 18 runs in its previous two Upper State games. Dixie didn’t give up an error all game, which had haunted the team early on in the bracket.
Inside the circle, Mackenzie McElrath and later Mati Cox kept things within striking distance. But in the third, the Lions did what the Hornets couldn’t — put together consecutive hits.
Lewisville’s Sydney Rollins got things started for the Lions, working a nine-pitch at-bat into a one-out single. Following the single, Lewisville hit another, and another before an RBI groundout brought home the team’s second and final run of the evening.
“That stunk a little bit. We could’ve maybe made one or two different plays,” Ferguson said. “They put the ball in play more and that’s how they won.”
With the season-ending loss, the Hornets graduate five seniors — Hill, Cox, Ashton Crocker, Merri Beth Jacks and Addie Smith.
While the Hornets will return a load of young talent to Due West to make another run, Ferguson will miss the seniors that led yet another talented Dixie squad.
“We had five seniors this year that have played rec ball, grown up in the community, have been best friends and it’s always hard to have a big group go,” Ferguson said. “They loved Dixie softball, it meant the world to them, so that made it even more special.”
“They all five start, so it’s going to be tough to see that group go, but that’s kind of what made it so special, the fight, the leadership they brought us.”