DUE WEST — To the average softball fan, the bottom third of the batting order is not known for producing runs.
However, the No. 7, 8 and 9 hitters for Dixie not only produced runs, but sealed an 11-4 win against High Point Academy.
"I think people have a bad outlook on the bottom of the lineup. They think they are your weaker players," Dixie coach Samantha Ferguson said. "For me, that's not the case. I have to put (Reaganne) Stoll, a typical No. 1 or No. 2 because she is a power slapper at No. 9. … I strategically stack my players so that my No. 7, 8 and 9 are as strong as my No. 1, 2 and 3 as far as getting on base and getting big hits. We had some big hits tonight."
With the Hornets clinging to a one-run lead through the first four innings, Dixie needed a spark from the bottom of its lineup and got it from Stoll, who smoked a two-out two-RBI double to centerfield.
Stoll did not stay out at second base long as two pitches later, Weslyn Bensel drove her home thanks to a two-run home run. The four-run swing gave the Hornets a stranglehold over the game, an advantage it would not relinquish.
"We needed the insurance," Ferguson said. "I don't want to say that I called it, but I called it. I told the team that Stoll was going to clear the bases and then (Bensel) was going to hit a rocket. … It was perfect timing."
The win marks the third time the Hornets have defeated the Grizzlies this season. Dixie will host the District 1 championship on Wednesday as it awaits the winner of High Point and C.A. Johnson.
"Tonight was big even though it was a little bit different than expected," Ferguson said. "This team is fully capable of doing that … The girls never quit. We had bases loaded and got out and there were times we had two outs and sparked something."
