Watch an episode of your favorite TV show? Have at it.
Fold your laundry? Sure.
Watch a softball game? Probably not — unless you were in Due West on Wednesday.
Dixie dominated for about half an hour, notching hits, stealing bases and taking walks in a 20-0 bludgeoning of C.A. Johnson in two innings. Coaches mutually agreed to call the Class 1A first-round playoff game after the top half of the second.
“For us to have energy, for fans to be here, that’s always fun, and it grows and grows and grows the further we get,” Dixie coach Samantha Ferguson said. "There’s nothing like playoffs.”
Dixie made the most of its lone frame at the plate, totaling 15 hits, as six players had two hits apiece. Five of those hits went for extra bases, with Addie Smith claiming the biggest one on an inside-the-park homer.
On the base paths, the hosting Hornets were aggressive, amounting to eight steals, including three from Reaganne Stoll.
Nothing was stopping Dixie from scoring, as hit after hit and run after run came in for Ferguson’s team.
“The girls were up. They were ready to play. I was very proud of how they hit the ball,” Ferguson said. “Those kind of pitches can be kind of tricky, but I’m very proud of them. It was fun.”
Inside the circle for Dixie, Mackenzie McElrath, like her team’s bats, couldn’t be stopped. The eighth grader threw nine pitches for three strikeouts in the game’s opening frame and ended up with a no-hitter, allowing just one runner on an error in her 19-pitch outing.
Five of C.A. Johnson’s six outs came by way of a McElrath strikeout, as the visiting Hornets didn’t even get through their entire batting order.
“Moving into playoffs, that’s great. She’s hitting her spots, calling strikes, which is great to see, especially her being an eighth grader,” Ferguson said of McElrath. “That’s big that she can step into a playoff game unrattled (and continue) what she’s been pitching for us this whole year.”
With the win, Ferguson’s Hornets zoom into the second round. They will host the winner of Southside Christian and Ridge Spring-Monetta on Friday.
“I’m proud of them and they’re ready for playoffs,” Ferguson said.
