McBEE — During playoff softball, composure is crucial.
With momentum shifts, controversial calls and clutch plays, teams that remain calm in utter chaos, usually win.
On Friday, Dixie had its poise tested against McBee in its first long road trip in more than a month. Despite the unfriendly confines, the Hornets held on to win 9-4, moving into the winners' bracket in the 1A Upper State playoffs.
"We haven't been on the road in a while and I think it showed," Dixie coach Samantha Ferguson said. "We were on somebody else's turf and it was a long drive, but it's the name of the game. ... We have to do a better job of keeping our composure."
After scoring one run through three innings, the offense that averaged more than 10 runs a game showed up in the fourth inning. The Hornets had all nine batters come to the plate, scoring five runs on four hits. Reaganne Stoll and Alana Mitchell led the charge in the inning as four of Dixie's five runs scored came from the bottom of the order.
The production allowed the Hornets run producers to come to the plate as Weslyn Bensel recorded a game-high three RBIs in the win.
"That's the biggest thing with this team is that they are able to take a couple of runs and be OK with it," Ferguson said. "They either fight back and come back from it or they go out and score more runs. … We've done a great job of getting one run per inning, but tonight we missed a couple of opportunities. We're playing against some of the best teams and that's what you can expect."
What seemed to be a comfortable seven-run lead turned into anything but that as McBee scored four runs in the last two innings. In the bottom of the seventh, the Panthers nearly brought the tying run to the plate after a walk and hit-by-pitch by Gillian Hughes.
Despite the late miscues, Hughes was able to stave off the late comeback to pick up the win, allowing five runs on seven hits.
"We have good pitchers, but we can't always rely on just them," Ferguson said. "We have to be able to play defense behind her and expect them to hit and be able to respond to that. … We have to be able to keep our composure and when it isn't going our way, we can't be losing it. We have to play our game and control what we can control."
Dixie will travel in the second round of the Upper State playoffs as the Hornets face the winner of Lewisville and Ridge Spring-Monetta on Monday.
