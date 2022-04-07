DUE WEST — In 2022, Dixie has found a way to turn back the clock.
The school once known for lopsided scoreboards thanks to multiple home runs has opted for a small-ball approach in recent years. But every so often the Hornets revert to their days of winning by double digits. Case and point was Dixie's performance on Thursday, as it downed Southside Christian 19-0.
"We've done that before," Dixie coach Samantha Ferguson said. "Usually we would finish the games in three innings, but even in playoffs we'd play five-inning games."
Longtime Hornet fans may draw comparisons to this year's squad to the 2015 state championship team, because of the ability to score in bunches. But for Ferguson, who was a member of the 2015 team, the 2022 edition of the Hornets is a bit different.
Against the Sabres, Dixie didn't record a home run. Rather the Hornets scored by committee, as they tallied 18 hits in the win. Base hits became steals, steals turned into Southside Christian throwing errors, which resulted in big innings for Dixie.
"I feel like we have stepped up our base running this year, compared to past seasons, " Ferguson said. "I know we have practiced it a lot because if you can do that on a team, that's what they're going to be thinking about. After a pitch, (they think) 'What's going to happen? Is she going to bunt? Is the runner going to steal?'"
The constant motion on the bases paid dividends in the third inning where the Hornets scored 10 runs and had 14 batters come up to the plate.
Alana Mitchell and Ashton Crocker led the team in hits, tallying three hits a piece. Matilyn Cox tallied a game-high four RBIs and was one of six Dixie batters to record multiple RBIs in its 11th win of the season.
"These games are good for us," Ferguson said. "We had some good hits and it was a good confidence booster for the girls. … They have fun and they enjoy each other. They enjoy cutting it up and playing together and that's a big factor."
