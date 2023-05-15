DUE WEST — Defensive mistakes reared its head again on Monday for Dixie, but this time around, the sting was much more dull.
Every time a mistake was made, the Hornets made up for it.
A bobble? Dixie could answer with a strikeout.
A bad throw? The Hornets could answer with a fantastic throw.
Although the Dixie softball team totaled four errors, it still found a way to take control and keep its season alive. With a resilient defense and an offense that totaled 11 hits, the Hornets came away with a 9-4 win over Wagener-Salley in the Class 1A Upper State bracket.
“Once again, no quit. Each inning we could scrap one here and there. They hit the ball well. I’d like to clean up a little bit on defense still but I’m proud of them,” Dixie coach Samantha Ferguson said. “They don’t ever give up, they don’t ever lay down.”
Dixie’s miscues started in the first, as an error brought a Wagener-Salley runner to third and another error scored a run with no outs.
Then, the Hornets stepped up.
A play later, Dixie caught two War Eagles stealing at home and third to quickly put two outs on the board before a flyout ended the frame.
In the fourth, the Hornets made up for their mistake again.
After a Wagener-Salley runner reached on error, who later stole second, to advance a runner to third, Matilyn Cox got a strikeout and a flyout to end the frame. By the end of the night, the War Eagles stranded six runners, including two more runners they left behind in the fifth.
“We made up for (mistakes) by getting outs elsewhere,” Ferguson said. “When we did make an error, we seemed to bounce back and do pretty good with calming down, and next time the ball came, we played it better.”
On offense, the Hornets hit relatively consistently, but they got a majority of their runs in chunks. The first big inning came in the second starting with Allie Simpson and Addie Smith hitting back-to-back one-out singles.
After Dixie grounded out to advance the runners, Ashton Crocker stepped up and hit a two-out two-RBI single. A couple of at-bats later, Merri Beth Jacks hit an RBI single of her own that also brought in another runner on the throw to give Dixie a four-run frame.
“It just shows them that they can hit, especially when it comes from a different part of the lineup,” Ferguson said. “Two-out rally, that’s huge and it’s contagious. When one gets on, they trust each other and they just feed off each other.”
In the sixth, the Hornets did it again with two outs. After Reaganne Stoll found her way to third following a one-out walk, Cox hit an RBI single before Hailey Hill hit a two-RBI double after Jacks continued yet another rally with single, helping post three runs in the inning.
Jacks, Cox and Peyton Ashley went 2-for-3 at the plate with Jacks finishing the evening with two RBIs, both coming in critical moments for Dixie.
“I was very happy to keep (those innings going),” Jacks said. “The teammates cheering me on is always so encouraging as well.”
With the win, the Hornets will travel right back to McBee Wednesday after the Panthers dropped their game against Lewisville. Should Dixie win, it will travel to play Lewisville Friday for the Upper State title.
What does Ferguson want to see from her team?
“Minimize errors,” Ferguson said. “I think we’re the better team and can win that ballgame. We got to be ready to play though but the playing field is leveled, it’s us or them at this point.
“They came here last year and slapped us in the face and knocked us out. I hope we go and do the same to them this year.”