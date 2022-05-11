DUE WEST ― Dixie took a page out of its 2021 book of scoring runs. In a season where the Hornets produced more than 240 runs, they lived on three premises: score early, score often and repeat.
On Wednesday, the 2022 rendition of the Hornets did all three in a 10-3 victory over High Point Academy. The win crowns Dixie as the District 1 champions in 1A and marks the third-consecutive season it has advanced to Upper State.
“I think there’s good and bad of playing the same team so many times,” Dixie coach Samantha Ferguson said. “The girls are just hitting the ball well and in practice, they were hitting the ball hard.”
In the two teams' prior four matchups, the Hornets outscored the Grizzlies 26-10 including a seven-run victory last week. Dixie continued its offensive onslaught from the bottom of the first inning, tallying four runs.
The early production set the tone as the Hornets scored at least a run in five of the next six innings. More importantly for Ferguson, Dixie found production throughout its lineup as every batter tallied a hit in the win.
“We were just relaxed today,” Ferguson said. “We came here and warmed up and they were loose, but now they know it’s pretty much do or die. We’ve done all of this work but we haven’t won anything yet.”
Matilyn Cox picked up the win, pitching a complete game and allowing three runs on five hits. It was Cox’s first complete game since 2021.
“Not only did she go seven innings, but she hasn’t pitched to a team of this (caliber) all season,” Ferguson said. “They have good hitters and you can’t take that away from High Point. … I was happy with her, they had hits and scored runs, but they didn’t hit her hard.”
Dixie will be on the road for the first game of the Upper State Championship as it will play the winner of McBee and Wagener-Salley.
Contact sports writer James Benedetto at 864-223-1814 or follow on Twitter @james_benedetto.