DUE WEST — Friday was a good way for the Dixie softball team to test itself before the start of playoffs, which starts in less than two weeks. The Hornets responded to the test, taking down Ninety Six 7-3 at home.
After retiring the Wildcats in order to start the game, the Hornets put pressure on Ninety Six almost immediately, as two of the first three batters reached by a walk. Then it was time for the middle of the order to deliver, starting with Hailey Hill. On the first strike she saw, Hill smoked a pitch to left field to drive in the game's first run.
After a groundout that drove in a run, Alana Mitchell stepped into a pitch, driving it to center field for an RBI double. A bases-loaded walk by Reaganne Stoll scored the final Hornet run of the inning, giving the Hornets a commanding four-run lead early.
"We're putting the bat on the ball great. I think we're seeing the ball better now," Dixie coach Samantha Ferguson said. "We always do better when we jump out the gates swinging pretty good."
Though an early four-run lead could be daunting, the Wildcats stayed composed and started to string together at-bats in the top of the third. With two runners on and only one out, Evie Montgomery delivered the first Ninety Six run of the day, driving a 2-2 pitch to right field for an RBI single. A Gracie Lollis sacrifice fly cut the lead in half.
Though Dixie tacked on a run in the bottom of the fourth, the game could have gone either way, especially after Ninety Six seized the momentum in the top of the sixth.
A walk and two singles plated a Wildcat run. After a strikeout, Wildcat center fielder Gracie Timmerman snuck a ball over the infield, but it hung in the air just long enough for Dixie's Ashton Crocker to snag it. Once the ball fell into Crocker's glove, she fired home, gunning down the Wildcat trying to score.
"That was really big," Ferguson said. "We got a little bit more wind in us because it had gotten a little quiet. ... They never lost their energy."
Crocker led off the bottom of the sixth with an infield single and advanced on a groundout. Once again, Hill came through, delivering a double to center field. She scored moments later when Addie Smith drove a pitch to center field for an RBI single.
Both Hill and Smith finished with two RBIs and a pair of hits to lead the way for the Hornets. Crocker finished 1-for-1 with three walks and three runs scored.
In the circle, senior Gillian Hughes finished with the win for Dixie, tossing a complete game where she struck out seven batters and allowed just one walk.
"Gill pitched lights out. She never lost velocity throughout the whole game," Ferguson said. "That's probably one of the first games she's gone seven innings without losing anything."
Katie Fortner finished with three of the 10 Ninety Six hits. She also threw 5 1/3 innings in relief, striking out four Hornets in the loss.