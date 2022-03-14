Dixie scored its first run in the top of the first inning thanks to a walk a pair of stolen bases and a wild pitch. That run-scoring recipe was in effect all night, as the Hornets stole 11 bases and drew nine walks in their 18-3 four-inning win against Emerald.
“Our offense was huge today. We were aggressive on bases,” Dixie coach Samantha Ferguson said. “On every pitch, we were expecting an error, so we could advance, so I think that set us apart once we got that rally going.”
Though the Hornets stuck first in the first inning, they struggled early. In the bottom half of the first, Emerald capitalized on Hornet mistakes, as a walk and error allowed two runners on base.
Following a wild pitch to score one Viking, Emerald shortstop Kylie Mars lined a pitch to right-center field for a two-run home run, giving Emerald a two-run lead with no outs.
After the home run, Ferguson took a mound visit to calm Cox down, who responded with six consecutive outs.
“Our pitches stepped up. In the first inning, I thought we were missing a good bit, but Matilyn (Cox) really buckled down the next inning,” Ferguson said. “That second inning was a huge save for us with no more runs or hits.”
Dixie quickly jumped on Emerald in the second, drawing a pair of walks before a sacrifice bunt, a triple and double gave the Hornets a one-run lead. From there, Dixie poured on the runs, scoring three more runs in the second, one in the third and 10 in the fourth.
“Coming off a rainout week, we didn’t play a single game last week. This was a huge step for us,” Ferguson said. “We’ve had a lot of strikeouts. We were in (the Greenwood Christian Tournament) and had at least five strikeouts a game. That was too high. Once we got the momentum going, I feel like this team follows. It just takes that one spark for this team. They all just sparked up after that.”
Weslyn Bensel, Cox and Ellie Watson each finished with two RBI on the night, while Bensel, Watson and Addie Smith each finished with multiple hits in the win. Eighteen of the 21 baserunners scored in the win.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.