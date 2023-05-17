MCBEE — The Dixie softball team was in the same position it was 364 days ago.
In an elimination game with a chance to go to the Upper State Championship, the Hornets were taking on McBee. Last year, the Panthers ended Dixie's season. But that was 2022, and this is 2023.
Led by a great job in the mound by Mackenzie McElrath and a big sixth inning, the Hornets got revenge on McBee, winning 5-3.
"This is big. That team is good, they can put the ball in play and put pressure on you," Dixie coach Samantha Ferguson said. "Coach Donna (McCaskill) is a smart coach. ... For this team, to be without some of our starting seniors last year, they just made it a step further.
"It is a little bit nicer that our season didn't end again by McBee. It means a lot. We're proud."
It started in the circle with McElrath. The eighth grader was dealing early, allowing just one base runner through four innings. Overall, she pitched a complete game with three strikeouts.
"She's a prize. She's a hard-working kid," Ferguson said. "Being an eighth grader, she has a level head. She doesn't get rattled. She's a big part of this team. Any coach is happy to have an eighth-grader that can pitch at such a big stage. Big things coming for her, but we're already having big things come from her."
The fifth was arguably the biggest inning of the game.
After going down in order in the top of the frame, McBee led off with a single, an error and a walk to load the bases. Instead of panicking, McElrath did her job. On the first pitch after the walk, she got a fly out in the infield.
Two pitches later, she fielded a bunt and fired home to get the lead runner to preserve the tie. She followed that up with a comebacker that she knocked down and fired to home to end the threat.
That inning lit the spark for the Hornets.
After getting out of the bases-loaded jam, Dixie put two runners on in the top of the sixth for Hailey Hill. The senior came through, delivering with a single to left for an RBI. An Allie Simpson single plated the second run, followed by another single by Addie Smith.
An error gave Dixie a five-run lead heading to the bottom of the sixth.
Despite making the game close late, scoring one in the sixth and two in the seventh, McBee couldn't overcome the deficit.
Wednesday's game was a rematch of the first game of the Upper State Tournament, which the Hornets lost in extras because of poor play defensively. The rematch was almost the complete opposite.
McBee made a couple of untimely errors, while the Hornets made some great plays defensively, including in the first when two Hornets collided in the outfield but Merri Beth Jacks stayed with the play and secured the out after a juggle.
Arguably the biggest error of the game was the final out, where a McBee pinch runner strayed too far from the base and was thrown out.
"It feels good, but all I could say in my head was 'We were here last time. We were here last game, don't get settled,'" Ferguson said. "I kept telling them that they could come back and 'don't get satisfied,' especially late in the game. They could have got two (in the bottom of the seventh) and tied it up.
"Us having less errors, which I felt like was the reason we lost the game last time, that's why we won this game. Less errors, and we'll win. We minimized our errors compared to last time. We made some big plays and minimized the errors."
Now the Hornets have to travel to Lewisville in the Upper State Championship game on Friday. Lewisville topped the Hornets in the second round of the Upper State Championship bracket in 2022.
"Lewisville is always a rival. McBee is too, we always seem to see each other (in the playoffs)," Ferguson said. "I don't know what to expect from Lewisville, but we would definitely want to go there and get the job done. It's been done before.
"I have confidence that this team can do it. It's just a matter of who shows up and wants it more."