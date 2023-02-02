On Wednesday, SCMAT released its final team rankings before the start of the 2023 wrestling playoffs that start Saturday.
Five Lakelands teams were ranked in their respective classes.
On Wednesday, SCMAT released its final team rankings before the start of the 2023 wrestling playoffs that start Saturday.
Five Lakelands teams were ranked in their respective classes.
Defending 2A state champion Ninety Six remained steady as the No. 2 team in 2A after officially locking up the No. 2 overall seed.
Abbeville fell one spot to No. 14, while Dixie rose from the No. 10 team to No. 6 in 2/1A. The Panthers will travel to Liberty for their playoff matchup, while Dixie will host Eau Claire and Fairfield Central if it defeats the Shamrocks.
Greenwood was the No. 5 team in 4A midway through January, but after two narrow losses, the Eagles have slipped to No. 8. They will travel to Northwestern for their playoff match this weekend.
Greenwood Christian stayed put at No. 8 in SCISA.
Individually, there was a lot of movement in the latest rankings.
In 3A, Emerald’s Malachi Conway was ranked as the No. 6 wrestler at 106 pounds, falling two spots. Teammate Dawson Seiburg rose one spot to No. 7 in the 120-pound class.
In 4A, Greenwood’s Bryce Seaborn went from unranked, because of an injury that delayed his season, to the No. 4 wrestler at 152 pounds. His brother, Dax Seaborn, stayed put as the No. 1 wrestler at 195 pounds.
Also in 4A Owen Sargent fell one spot to No. 5 in 220 pounds, while 160-pound wrestler Alijah Wade was ranked as the No. 7 wrestler in his division after not being ranked previously. Cason Howle remained the No. 1 wrestler in 182.
Greenwood Christian freshman Tyler Lippens fell two spots to the No. 5 wrestler in 106, while Max Gardner remained the No. 4 wrestler at 113 and Keith Carrinton remained the No. 3 wrestler at 132 pounds.
Eli Seigler and Atticus Scurry each rose one spot in their respective weight classes.
Ninety Six has eight wrestlers ranked in their respective weight classes, all of which are ranked in the top four of their respective classes. Dixie has five wrestlers ranked, while Abbeville is led by
Addison Nickles, who is the No. 1 wrestler at 195 and Michael Gordon, who is the No. 7 wrestler at 182 pounds.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.