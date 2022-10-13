There wasn’t much room for comfort in Dixie’s regular season finale at Greenwood Christian Thursday night — until the fifth set.
After the Hawks jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the final set, the Hornets stormed back, going on a 14-2 run to close out a 3-2 win over GCS.
Dixie won with set scores of 24-26, 25-22, 25-18, 20-25 and 15-7.
“They were very resilient and they dug deep when they were behind,” Dixie coach Ashlyn Cann said. “They never gave up and they kept trying. Their teamwork definitely showed today.”
The Hornets weren’t behind very often, but when they were, it wasn’t by much. The most Dixie trailed by was five at the end of the fourth set. Same goes for Greenwood Christian, as both teams were neck-and-neck all night.
“We have worked really hard on not digging ourselves holes,” Cann said. “In the past, we have, and this year, as seniors, they’re doing much better.”
And it was hard for the Hawks to pull away with Dixie’s Meagan Hill and Georgia Wojotowski at the net. When Dixie was down, it seemed the two Hornets were always up to block or get in a kill to get back on the board.
Dixie setter Ashton Crocker was another key component in Thursday’s win, as she set up many kills and even recorded the game-winning kill.
But Greenwood Christian also had moments of its own, especially in the first and fourth sets. The Hawks stringed together comebacks in each of their winning-sets, closing out the first on a 9-2 run and the fourth on a 8-3 run.
However, it was a lot of unforced errors that led to Greenwood Christian’s demise.
“We really beat ourselves with our errors,” Greenwood Christian coach Kimberly Ready said. “Missed serves, missed attacks into the net, passing into the net, stuff like that.”
But both coaches recognized matches like these prepare their teams for the upcoming postseason — a good, competitive match against a good, competitive opponent.
“It’s super big for us. That’s why we scheduled this game because they are very good and we need to see competition like that to get ready for the private schools that we’ll have to face soon,” Cann said. “The fact that they came out and they did that right before playoffs, now they know that they can do it.”
The Hawks will have one last regular season match at Spartanburg Christian Monday before they go to the SCISA playoffs. As for Dixie, it will begin its run at the state championship Thursday, Oct. 20 in Due West.
And the Hornets will certainly be utilizing the momentum built Thursday night.
“(We’ll try to) use it, ride it and hang on to it. Ride it on in,” Cann said. “We’re excited about playoffs and I think if we play like we can, then we have a possibility of going pretty far.”
