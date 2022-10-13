There wasn’t much room for comfort in Dixie’s regular season finale at Greenwood Christian Thursday night — until the fifth set.

After the Hawks jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the final set, the Hornets stormed back, going on a 14-2 run to close out a 3-2 win over GCS.

Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.

Tags