Playing his way through rec soccer, Alex Hershberger hated whenever he had to play keeper. Throughout his entire career, he primarily played in the midfield or as a striker, so he didn’t enjoy falling back to play defense only.
That changed during his Dixie jayvee career.
Hershberger was playing in the field when the unthinkable happened, both Hornet goalkeepers were forced to leave the game with injuries. Just to fill the void, Hershberger was thrown into goal.
And that’s where he stayed.
“I like the pressure,” Hershberger said. “When you’re a striker and lose the ball, no one cares that much, but when you’re a goalkeeper and you make a mistake, the ball is in the back of the net. I kind of like that pressure. I like the idea of having the game on my shoulders in a way.’
Hershberger finished his Hornet career this past May, anchoring Dixie’s 16-5-1 season that ended in the Upper State Championship. He finished the year as an all-region selection, an all-state selection and was named the I-J Player of the Year for boys soccer.
“It just makes me thankful to have a great coaching foundation there (and) some really great guys that I’ve gotten to play soccer with,” Hershberger said.
“I really would not have achieved what I did without the advice of coach (Brian) Gamble and other teammates that are older than me, some of them even younger than me, that really put into my career what I could reap from it. It really goes back to the coaches and the other guys. I couldn’t be more thankful for them.”
As a senior, Hershberger wanted his last season to be special. For him, that meant starting the season in the summer.
Once the school season rolled around, taking that extra initiative to practice on Saturdays so he could expand upon what he was practicing during the team’s practices.
“Before this year started, I would show up to practice every day but that was it,” Hershberger said. “This year, I wanted to step up and be more dependable. This year there were a lot of Saturday morning practices where I was working on different footwork and just things that we don’t really work on in an everyday school practice. I think that really paid off this year.”
The hard work paid off, as the senior finished the year with 108 saves in 22 games and finished with five shutouts on the season.
“A good keeper can make a difference. It can make an average team very good or an average team very bad,” Dixie coach Brian Gamble said. “We’ve had some good keepers come though, and Alex is right there with them.”