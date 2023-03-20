For much of the first half, Dixie stuck with a simple game plan — go wide and work the ball across.
The Hornets executed the scheme time and time again but were often cut off by Cougars defending the box well.
However, a few more tries later, the Dixie girls soccer team finally found the back of the net.
Adyson Ashley scored in the 21st minute for one of the Hornets’ two goals Monday night in a 2-0 win over Cambridge.
“The ball came across, had Adyson in the right spot at the right time and she finished it,” Dixie coach Jason Burton said. “They did a good job stopping a lot of those, but it wasn’t the prettiest game, but we got the job done.”
The first 20 or so minutes featured a lot of the same themes in the other 60 minutes for both squads, just without the scoring. The Hornets controlled the ball much of the night, keeping the Cougars on their toes and attacking their half of the pitch.
That domination of possession paid dividends again later in the game, as Savannah Kent scored for Dixie in the 50th minute.
Dixie rarely had to retreat to defend its own goal with the exception of a few Cambridge fastbreaks. The Cougars had some of their best chances with roughly 15 minutes remaining in the match and a missed penalty kick in the 16th minute.
“I thought they were better in possession, they were better at winning 50/50 balls,” Cambridge coach Robert Rooney said of Dixie’s control. “Their passes were crisper, so when in possession, they stayed more organized and I thought they were aggressive to the ball.”
Despite the Hornets constantly attacking Cambridge’s side of the pitch, the Cougars made sure to defend their box well. Dixie had limited up-close opportunities that caused Cambridge goalkeeper Faith Harvley to intervene, keeping the Cougars within range all game.
“We typically defend pretty well, but when teams keep possession on you a lot, sooner or later, there’s gonna be an opportunity there, and they got it,” Rooney said. “We’re not going to go out and play in a game like this and score five or six goals, so we have to really defend well.”
With the win, Dixie improves to 7-1, a promising mark for Burton and his team on the young season.
“This is a good group of girls,” Burton said. They’ve worked hard, they’ve done everything we’ve asked and they’ve played from the jayvee up and they’re developing into a pretty good little team, so I’m proud of them.”
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
