The Dixie girls cross country team’s season started out pretty messy.
The defending state champs participated in the Patriot Classic in September, a race that featured pouring rain, some bumps and bruises and quite a few laughs.
On Nov. 10, the Hornets didn’t end their year in any murky mud — but the joy and smiles were still there.
Dixie took home second in the Class 1A cross country state championships in Columbia, not the result the Hornets were aiming for, but an accomplishment nevertheless.
“I think we had a great season,” Dixie coach Cayce Prescott said. “At state, we got runner-up, and it really was tenths of a second between us and first place, so it kind of hurt at the time, but in the end, the competition was really tough and the girls worked really hard.”
The Hornets were in a tight race for the state title, finishing just two points behind state champ Christ Church and just four in front of St. Joseph’s. Both schools were moved down from Class 2A this season, which made Dixie’s road to a championship a tad bit tougher.
But that didn’t phase a number of Dixie runners from doing well at the state meet. Eighth-grade standout Ashten Stoll finished second individually with a time of 20 minutes and eight milliseconds.
Freshman Rachel Prescott wasn’t far behind in fourth with a time of 21:06:19, and her sister Ansley Prescott was the third Hornet in the top 10, coming in 10th at 21:57:37.
Clara Angel, Nicole Hershberger, Ruth Ellen Redding and Alia Hershberger also performed well, finishing in 13th, 22nd, 23rd and 29th, respectively.
One thing that makes that state meet performance even more impressive is the team’s youth with the oldest runners being sophomores.
“I think the fact that most of them have been running for a few years and starting young in the seventh grade, they’re going to be more and more powerful as they get older because of the maturity that they’ve gained,” Cayce Prescott said.
“That was really the thing that impressed me most this year was their level of maturity and ability to handle pressure, which comes with experience, so I think as they keep training and as they get older, we’ll be an even more powerful team.”
Along with their maturity, the team’s closeness and hunger for improvement has lifted this young program to new heights. The Dixie girls’ cross country program was revitalized in 2018, the first year Angel, a Dixie co-captain, joined the team.
And since then, Angel has seen the Dixie girls’ cross country grow from a brand-new program to a Class 1A powerhouse.
“Every year, you can see times and stats and how our team does overall,” Angel said. “You can see the growth, and it’s just amazing to watch because, just flashing back to the first season, we were all so young and the team’s changed so much since then.”
As for next year, Cayce Prescott and the Hornets recognize they’ll have to polish the smallest of details to bring home a championship back to Due West.
But if there’s one thing for certain, the uplifting smiles, laughs and words will still be there come next fall.
“I would love for a team to win because it’d be great to have another state trophy in our school,” Angel said. “I think it makes such a difference (with) the relationship of the team and how much support is on the team
“I think we do a really great job of encouraging and supporting each other, and I hope, next year, that can be a really big priority of our team.”