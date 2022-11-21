Photo of team
The Dixie girls cross country team, from left, Ruth Ellen Redding, Nicole Hershberger, Ansley Prescott, Rachel Prescott, Clara Angel, Ashten Stoll and Alia Hershberger, plus coach Cayce Prescott, finished second at the Class 1A state meet on Nov. 10.

The Dixie girls cross country team’s season started out pretty messy.

The defending state champs participated in the Patriot Classic in September, a race that featured pouring rain, some bumps and bruises and quite a few laughs.

