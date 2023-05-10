Vic Lollis has seen a lot during his time as head football coach at Dixie.
He’s seen the Hornets reach highs of reaching the Upper State final in 2018, the lows of a one-win season in 2019 and some in between.
After 14 seasons at Ware Shoals, four seasons at Crescent and seven seasons at the helm of Dixie football, the long-time coach is stepping away from the football field.
Lollis said he is retiring from coaching to focus on family. The search for the Hornets’ next head coach is already underway.
“I’ve been pondering it on and off for a couple of months and it just finally hit me,” Lollis said. “Me and my wife talked about it for a week or so and then I finally came to a decision. It’s got (to be) too much on me, and I’m getting old. I'm not getting any younger, so I decided it’s the best time right now just to step down.”
Since his first season at Dixie in 2016, Lollis has guided the Hornets to a 39-38 record, making the playoffs every year during his tenure. After his time at Dixie, Lollis said he will be a PE teacher at Brewer Middle School.
“I’ll really miss all the kids around here. The support I’ve had from the community and from the administration has been awesome. I couldn’t ask for anything better,” Lollis said. “It was a great place to end up at.”
The Abbeville County School District and Dixie are taking applicants for the Hornets’ next head football coach.
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.