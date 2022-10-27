GREENVILLE — The beginning of the first two sets boded well for Dixie on Thursday night.
The Hornets jumped out to 7-6 and 13-10 leads, showing promise in a third-round match against a talented St. Joseph’s team.
GREENVILLE — The beginning of the first two sets boded well for Dixie on Thursday night.
The Hornets jumped out to 7-6 and 13-10 leads, showing promise in a third-round match against a talented St. Joseph’s team.
But from being overwhelmed from the Knights’ size, those leads didn’t stick for long.
St. Joseph’s rallied back in each of the first two sets and rolled in the third to sweep the Hornets and eliminate them from the Class 1A playoffs.
Dixie lost with set scores of 25-16, 25-15 and 25-8.
“They gave it their all. That’s all I could ask for,” Dixie coach Ashlyn Cann said. “Props to (St. Joseph’s), they’re a very good team.”
Following the Hornets’ stellar starts to the first two sets, the Knights rallied back with a few runs of their own. St. Joe’s 8-0 run in the first before cruising to a first-set win and ended the second on a 12-2 run.
In each of the Knights’ comebacks, senior Emily Normand was a big presence at the net and that continued through the third set. The St. Joseph’s outside hitter ended her night with a team-high 17 kills along with three digs.
By the time the third set came along, the wheels fell off for Dixie.
The Knights got off to a 10-0 start before they played to a 24-5 score. But much like the rest of the season, the Hornets refused to give in.
Dixie put together a few long rallies, took advantage of some mistakes from St. Joe’s and got a phenomenal block from Natalie Pratt before the Knights earned the match’s final point.
“I’m very proud of them,” Cann said. “At first, we started out really rough and I said ‘Don’t give up. Just keep fighting’ and they got to the end, they had nothing to lose, so they just went out there and played ball like they know how.”
Despite the third-round exit, the Hornets put together a memorable season. Dixie went undefeated in Region II to win the region’s title, hadn’t lost a match since August before Thursday night and outscored its opponents 45-11 in sets.
“It was a wonderful season,” Cann said. “I’ve been with (the seniors) since they were in the eighth grade and they truly made it a wonderful experience and what they are in the future because they’re not only going to be good at volleyball, they’re going to be good at life and that’s the most important thing about volleyball.”
Not only was Thursday night the last match as a Hornet for the team’s seven seniors, but their head coach, too. After her fifth season at the helm at Dixie, Cann is stepping down as the team’s head coach.
“(This season) has been great to end on,” Cann said. “They’re more than just volleyball players, they play tons of sports. They play basketball, volleyball, softball and they’re literally a fun group of girls and tons of laughs, so it’s a good year for me to leave.”
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.