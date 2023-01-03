Due West — The Dixie boys basketball team needed to pickup a win.
After starting the season quickly, winning seven of their first 10 games, the Hornets struggled during the latter half of December, losing their final four games of 2021.
Due West — The Dixie boys basketball team needed to pickup a win.
After starting the season quickly, winning seven of their first 10 games, the Hornets struggled during the latter half of December, losing their final four games of 2021.
After a slow start in the first quarter, Dixie got rolling midway through the second which led to a 62-50 win.
"When we came out in the first quarter, we were a little slow, a little sluggish," Dixie coach Joshua Harbert said. "We were on a four-game losing streak. We had to pick up the intensity and play like we did to win those first seven games of the year. I just think we were a little sluggish to being though."
The game changed with 4:36 left in the first half. At the time, Ninety Six had battled back to cut its slim deficit to just one point.
For the remainder of the quarter, Dixie was rolling behind its fast-break offense, holding the Wildcats to one possession and forcing a couple of live-ball turnovers that allowed the Hornets to push the ball down the floor. The 20-19 game became 32-23 at the half.
That run continued for the first half of the third quarter, as the Hornets led by 12 with 4:33 left in the quarter.
But basketball is a game of runs. While Dixie had its run midway through the game, Ninety Six found its stride trailing by 12. The Wildcats started to frustrate Dixie, pushing the ball down the floor in transition, allowing guard Evan Adams to get into a rhythm.
The senior ended the quarter with eight of the 15 Wildcat points in the quarter, but more importantly, Ninety Six was starting to get in striking distance by the time the fourth quarter started. The 12-point deficit fell to as low as three with roughly seven minutes left in the game.
"I told my guys 'that team is 1-9, but that's not a 1-9 team. They're a solid team, they've just played a tough schedule so far,'" Harbert said. "When they made that run, we could have folded. In games in the past, during this four-game losing streak, we have folded, but we didn't (tonight). They kept their composure."
But with a physical inside presence, the Hornets slowed the game down and took control of the paint, scoring 12 of their 16 points from inside.
"We pride ourselves on being a physical team, but we want to be physical without fouling," Harbert said. "That's what we do. A lot of games we play, we've been the more physical team, but the other team has had double the fouls."
Jared Ledbetter led the Hornets with 15 points, while Thomas Ferguson added 14 points in the win. Ninety Six was led by Adams, who finished with 14 points.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.