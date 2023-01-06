DUE WEST — Just 3.4 seconds — that’s all Dixie had to hold McCormick off for.
After a game of back-and-forth buckets, electric 3-pointers and nail biting action, the Hornets finally had the Chiefs on the ropes up by three in overtime.
McCormick inbounded the ball, got the shot up and it bounced off the backboard.
Finally, the buzzer sounded, wrapping up a 65-62 overtime win for the Dixie boys basketball team Friday night.
“Dixie basketball has been down for the last couple of years, we’ve been coming back up. That’s a huge win, that’s a program-building win right there,” Dixie coach Joshua Harbert said.
The Hornets and Chiefs had done a lot to find themselves in overtime. Dixie’s Jared Ledbetter sank six 3-pointers, McCormick Darius Houston added a team-high 20 points and 15 different players scored in the region opener.
But as the clock ticked down in the fourth, the heroics of Jaren Byers helped boost the Hornets to extra time. The junior guard scored five-straight points in the final quarter, though miniscule on paper, played a huge part in the Dixie win.
Those five points gave the Hornets one of their few leads at that point, as the Chiefs led for most of the game. From there, Dixie and McCormick traded baskets to end up in overtime, but Byers wasn’t done.
After McCormick drained a bucket to claim the lead, Byers hit a 3, giving Dixie a lead it didn’t give up the rest of the way. Byers later hit two crucial free throws, putting his team up 63-60.
“We beat McCormick here last year and (Byers) was huge for us then,” Harbert said. “He has had an off year, he hasn’t played well sometimes, he played huge tonight. Smallest guy on the court was one of the biggest players tonight.”
The Hornets played well down the stretch, but early in the game, it was all Chiefs. McCormick posted a 21-point first quarter led by Houston who scored eight points within the first three minutes of the ballgame.
But following the 7-point deficit, Dixie found a way to make it competitive by halftime. After Ledbetter carried the load early on, six different Hornets got in on the scoring action in the second.
And on defense, the Hornets stepped up, giving up just eight points to the Chiefs.
“I told the team after the first quarter, I sat them down, I said ‘They are on track to score 84 against you. That is not Dixie basketball,’” Harbert said. “That second was huge for us to get back in the ballgame.”
Thereafter, Ledbetter kept on being the scorer he is, totaling a game-high 27 points. And in overtime, the senior drained the game’s last points on free throws, setting up a sweet win for his team.
Harbert and his Hornets left the court all smiles to an ecstatic home crowd, a win that will be huge as Dixie gets deeper into region.
“This team is resilient, they don’t ever give up and we practiced for this,” Harbert said. “We practiced hard as heck these last couple weeks because I knew these region games would be hard.”
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
