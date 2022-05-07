DUE WEST — The Dixie High boys soccer team has been here before.
After Saturday's 4-1 win against Lewisville in the Class 1A playoffs, the Hornets will travel to Southside Christian School at 7 p.m. Monday for the Upper State championship. Southside Christian has beaten Dixie the past four times they've played in the regular season and in last year's Upper State title game. The Sabres defeated the Hornets 2-1 and 4-1 this year.
"We've got to definitely get some offense going," Dixie coach Brian Gamble said. "Our two games this year, we've only scored two goals against them, and both of them have been on penalty kicks. That's something we emphasize. We've got to play mistake-free ball. We've got the capability of beating them. We've just got to have our best game."
Second-seeded Dixie played well Saturday, but it was the Lions who struck first, taking a 1-0 lead at the 33-minute mark of the first half on Joshua Ramirez's goal.
"I think it just took us a little while to get into our rhythm of play," Gamble said. "The first half, they were definitely outworking us, beating us to a lot of 50-50 balls."
With 9:47 remaining in the first half, Dixie's Austin Wilson made a brilliant play, getting up from having fallen down and then drilling the ball into the back of the net to tie the game.
"That evened us back up, and I think that was a boost for us," Gamble said. "He was hustling the whole game, and that just shows you how hard he works when he fell down and got up and was able to finish that right there and get us even."
With just more than seven minutes remaining before halftime, Dixie's Blake Whitfield raced past Lewisville goalkeeper Nunoo, who found himself out of position, and scored to give the Hornets (16-4-1) a 2-1 lead at the half.
"I think we stepped our intensity up toward that second half and started doing what we needed to do," Gamble said.
Andrew Nickles had a goal and an assist to Luke Morales in the second half.
"They did well getting the ball to Andrew," Gamble said. "He's very crafty on the ball and an unselfish player. He's very good at finding the passing lanes, and he had a great pass right there at the end for Morales to finish that goal."
Ramirez missed three shots on goal. The Hornets had nine shots on goal in the first half and eight in the second. Dixie goalkeeper Alex Hershberger had seven saves.
