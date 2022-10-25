DUE WEST — After winning its last 12 matches to end the regular season, the Dixie volleyball team is red hot, and despite missing some key players last week due to illness, the Hornets easily dispatched of their first-round opponent in straight sets.
Now with their full roster back together, the Hornets quickly dispatched Brasher Middle College in straight sets, winning 25-12, 25-14 and 25-10.
"It's really good to win," Dixie coach Ashlyn Cann said. "They've been playing really well as a team. In the first round, we didn't have all of our players, so them coming out and having everyone out there was really good. You could tell that they were in synch really well, and they want to win. Their drive, practice and chemistry is what is holding us and keeping us going this far."
In the first and third sets, the Hornets took control of the set early through their serving, rattling off numerous serves without a return throughout the course of night. In the first set it was Jianna Branyon controlling from the serving line, while the third set was Natalie Pratt. Pratt actually served for 10 consecutive points, putting the Bengals away late in the final set.
"They do better when they have a set goal," Cann said. "When we practice, we practice zone every single day, so they understand that it is very important, because they're about to have to play the reigning 2A state champions from last year. We've been working on getting the ball where it needs to be because we're going to have to use our tools and be creative."
For roughly the first half of the second set, Dixie struggled with its zone serving, wracking up about four serving errors in the first 16 points of the set. Then with the score tied at eight, Dixie started to pull away, mainly through its blocking at the net. Cann said the Hornets have "been working on blocking every single day."
The Hornets grew their lead to three at 13-10 before their serving picked up and led them to a double-digit win in the second set.
Now in the third round for the third time since 2019, the Hornets will travel to defending 2A state champion St. Joseph on Thursday.
"It's going to be a challenge but they're going to be up for it," Cann said. "We're a very scrappy team, so we get the ball back over the net. We're going to have to force the other team to make mistakes. They're going to leave everything they have on the court. I'm super proud of them."
