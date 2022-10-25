DUE WEST — After winning its last 12 matches to end the regular season, the Dixie volleyball team is red hot, and despite missing some key players last week due to illness, the Hornets easily dispatched of their first-round opponent in straight sets.

Now with their full roster back together, the Hornets quickly dispatched Brasher Middle College in straight sets, winning 25-12, 25-14 and 25-10.

