DUE WEST — When Jonathan Bauman came off the field in the bottom of the sixth inning, he wasn't frustrated at himself, rather, he was celebrating yelling "I did a job, I did a job" at his teammates on the bench.
Bauman was one of several Dixie baseball players that did their job on Saturday, dominating Calhoun County 10-0 in six innings.
"Being selfless and doing whatever it takes to get runs in," Dixie coach Michael Turner said. "That gets me more excited than a guy hitting one in the gap is a guy being excited over a sac fly.
"The little things in baseball is what wins and loses games for us. A couple of little things we didn't do on Thursday cost us, and I thought we did a good job of doing the little things tonight. It paid off big for us."
After struggling early against Southside Christian on Thursday, the plan coming into the weekend was to be the aggressors, score first and never look back so there could be a tomorrow for the 2023 Hornets.
Dixie got going in the second.
With two outs, Staylon Johnson drew a five-pitch walk. Bauman followed with a double to center field, scoring Johnson from second. Immediately, Brandon Hershberger followed with a double of his own, scoring the final run of the frame.
"We told them 'We want to be the aggressors today and play good, clean baseball,' and I think we did that," Turner said. "It was good to see how we responded after a tough game on Thursday. The guys were locked in, and the goal was to get to Monday. We gave ourselves a chance with our performance today."
Despite leaving the bases loaded in the inning, the damage was done, and Dixie wasn't finished.
The big inning was the fourth.
After an error and a walk led off the bottom of the inning, a balk brought in the first run of the game. A single by Hunter Satterfield brought in the second run. Two more singles and a bases-loaded walk plated the other four runs in the inning.
Finally, the Hornets walked it off in the sixth. With the bases loaded, Satterfield smoked a pitch through the right side of the infield, plating the ninth and 10th runs of the game.
On the mound, Hershberger dominated. The sophomore allowed just one hit and struck out five while pitching all six innings. He threw just 77 pitches.
"We knew Calhoun County was a scrappy team. They played Southside Christian tough," Turner said. "We didn't want our season to end here on our home field. I couldn't ask for a better person to put on the mound in a pressure situation like that.
"One of the things I love about Brandon is pressure doesn't bother him. He's just always solid. He's always locked in, doesn't seem to get rattled, and the bigger the moment, the bigger he plays."
With the win, the Hornets will travel to Southside Christian on Monday for the District Two Championship.
