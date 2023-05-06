DUE WEST — When Jonathan Bauman came off the field in the bottom of the sixth inning, he wasn't frustrated at himself, rather, he was celebrating yelling "I did a job, I did a job" at his teammates on the bench. 

Bauman was one of several Dixie baseball players that did their job on Saturday, dominating Calhoun County 10-0 in six innings.

