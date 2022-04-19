It had been a little less than a month since the Dixie baseball team traveled to Emerald for a non-region matchup. In that March meeting, the Hornets narrowly lost, as the Vikings scored four runs late.
In the 27 days since, the Hornets have been on a tear, winning their last seven games entering Tuesday. They continued their winning streak on Tuesday, defeating Emerald 11-7 to extend the winning streak to eight.
"The last two weeks, we started swinging the bats some and getting key hits from No. 1 to 9," Dixie coach Michael Turner said. "I hope we're peaking at the right time. We've scored 10 or more runs in the last (five) ball games. We're just playing with a lot of confidence, and that means the world."
After four innings, the game was tied at three. Emerald had just tied the game, but back-to-back walks to lead off the inning and a double by Kendon Kelley plated two runs. Dixie quickly loaded the bases with a walk and a single before Rhett Wilson drew a free pass. An error allowed Dixie to score its fourth run of the inning. One frame later, the Hornets added three more runs, highlighted by singles from Wilson and Case Minor.
On the mound, junior Hunter Satterfield was in control, throwing five innings. He allowed just one earned run on three hits.
"We have total confidence in Hunter," Turner said. "He does a great job for us. He's had a great outing every time he's been out there. He gives us a chance every time on the mound and competes his tail off for us."
With the win, Dixie improves to 12-6 as it heads into the playoffs as the No. 2 seed from Region 1-A.
"I think our guys just think we can compete with anyone right now," Turner said. "That means everything, just having confidence in this game. You can't play this game without confidence, and I think our guys are in a lot better place than they were a month ago. Things are starting to come together. We just have to keep working hard to keep this momentum heading into the playoffs."
