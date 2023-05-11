After two seasons at the helm of Dixie baseball, Michael Turner coached his last game in the green and white during Monday’s District 2 championship.
Turner stepped down as the Hornets’ head baseball coach following the season's conclusion, looking to spend more time with family. Turner says he made the decision in early February.
“I didn’t feel like I was bringing the energy that I needed to bring not only to my players but to my family at home,” Turner said. “I’ve been coaching baseball close to 20 years now. I’ve got 8-year-old twins and a 12-year-old daughter that need their dad around more at home.
“It was a hard decision to make, but I know it’s the right decision for me and my family.”
Over the last two seasons, Turner has led the Hornets to two playoff appearances, amounting to a 27-20-1 record, according to MaxPreps.
Turner has also spent another four years at Dixie as the school’s jayvee baseball coach and over a decade in Clinton as an assistant varsity and jayvee baseball coach.
Dixie athletic director Jason Burton says the school plans on introducing Turner’s successor “towards the end of May.”
As for Turner, he won’t be stepping away from the baseball diamond. He said he looks forward to coaching at the youth level at the Upper Abbeville Recreation Complex.
“I can’t just give it up totally. I got to have some baseball in my life,” Turner said with a laugh. “Really put my focus on getting the young kids in this community excited about playing baseball.”
However, Turner will still miss his time at Dixie.
“I loved the guys that I coached and the guys that I worked with and the players, and that part has been very tough to let go of,” he said. “I’m excited about the future of Dixie baseball. I know it’s going to be in good hands.”
