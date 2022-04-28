Coming into the 1A South Carolina High School League Cross Country State Championship meet, Ashten Stoll had accomplished a lot.
She was already the county champion, the Region 1-A champion and she owned a school record setting the fastest 5K time in school history in 21 minutes, and seven seconds. However, she continued to add to her list of accomplishments as the season progressed.
Less than 21 minutes into her first state championship meet, the Dixie seventh-grader from Cherokee Trail Elementary was a state champion, winning the meet with a time of 20 minutes, 50.55 seconds and leading the Hornets to a team championship as well.
Now roughly five months removed from winning the title, Stoll has added another accolade to her growing list, she was named the South Carolina Coaches Association of Women’s Sports Class A Cross Country Player of the Year.
“I was excited and happy,” Stoll said about winning the award.
Stoll began running when she used to tag along with her mother, who trains for half marathons. It was her mother who broke the news.
“My mom got emailed and she showed me the email,” Stoll said. “She was happy and proud, so that was good for the both of us.”
Throughout the season, Stoll was consistent for the Hornets, finishing as their top runner in almost every meet this season.
“She’s a very gifted runner. She’s every coach’s dream,” Dixie cross country coach Cayce Prescott said. “Consistently throughout the season, she was our top runner.”
The Hornets’ core is extremely young, as all seven of the girls who ran in the 2021 state championship are freshmen or younger. The young group grew together throughout the season, which was Stoll’s and Prescott’s favorite part of the season.
“She really enjoyed the girls that she ran with,” Prescott said. “They’re a great group of girls that get along well and push each other. It was a wonderful season, a wonderful experience as a coach to watch them grow, not just individually but as a team.”
Stoll will be honored June 11 at a luncheon in Columbia.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.