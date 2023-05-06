SALUDA — For a moment in the first, it looked like the Tigers would get out unscathed.
Twelve pitches into the ballgame Saturday, Saluda baseball had two gone, but as it did earlier in the week, Batesburg-Leesville started getting hits.
Those hits turned into more hits, those hits turned into runs and those runs turned into more runs.
When all was set and done in the first, the Panthers scored six runs and built on them, handing Saluda a 10-3 loss to Batesburg-Leesville. With the loss in the Class 2A loser’s bracket, the Tigers finish their season at 16-9.
“We just got off to a slow start. For whatever reason, these three games in the playoffs, we’ve dug ourselves a hole early,” Saluda coach Travis Mills said “They’re just a really good team. It’s tough to beat teams consecutively, especially as much as we’ve seen each other.
“Super proud of our guys, super proud of our nine seniors for getting our program back to this moment and getting in the district playoffs, giving themselves a chance to go play in the district championship. Just super proud of them.”
First, for Batesburg-Leesville, it started at the plate. The Panthers got started with a two-out double, single and walk to get the bases loaded. Then, Batesburg-Leesville hit a two-RBI single, drew another walk to load the bases and hit back-to-back two-RBI singles.
By the time Jonathan Ouzts came in to relieve and a flyout ended the frame, the damage was done.
“They just kind of hit them where we weren’t, they go on to score those six there and it’s just a playoff game in a game like this, it’s extremely tough,” Mills said.
After that six-spot, the Tigers still continued to battle despite the deficit. Saluda put a one-spot up in the first with a Sid Shaw RBI single, a one-spot in the fourth with a Demetrous Warren RBI single and another one-spot in the fifth with a Manny Dominguez RBI single.
The Tigers were getting hits, totaling six on the day, but they couldn’t quite find a big one to jumpstart a rally or comeback. One big reason was Batesburg-Leesville’s Cade Bouknight, who struck out 10 Tigers.
Bouknight also started the Panthers’ first-inning rally with his double at the plate.
“We left some guys on base, it’s kind of like Tuesday night, we had our chances to get back in this thing and make it a really close ballgame. We just couldn’t get the big knock,” Mills said. “Not enough hits with runners in scoring position and we just left a few chances there on the board.”
After those spurts of offensive production, Batesburg-Leesville put it out of reach quickly, scoring two runs in the sixth and seventh innings.
Saturday’s loss marked the end of nine high school baseball careers at Saluda, nearly half of which will go on to play college ball next year.
Despite the losses, the Tigers will also return a good number of young players back next year who Mills believes the seniors set the foundation for.
“This year, their senior year, they worked extremely hard,” Mills said. “Our program’s going to be so much better in the future because of these guys and the hours they put in and the work they put in. … I can’t wait to watch them come back and see the foundation they’ve laid.”