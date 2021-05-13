After a year where at-home practices became the substitute for on-field training, the Lakelands Toros celebrated their return to the pitch by picking up right where they left off, winning championships and developing players.
“We’ve had a good year this past year. Our 2008 boys team played well in the high division in South Carolina and then we had our 2007 boys team who won their division, attended the State Cup and we’re very unfortunate not to win [it] but we have received notification that they have been promoted to the top league in South Carolina as well,” Lakelands Toros Director of Operations Jamie Ramm said. “Our 2011 boys team were champions, our 2009 girls and 2012 boys teams were runners up and our 2011 girls team lost in heartbreaker in the semifinal in double overtime against the number one seed. So, out of the five teams we entered, we actually had four teams at least made the semifinals.”
Another successful season for sure, but for Ramm the onus is to continue to teach the game to younger players and watch them develop.
Ramm said from the under eight-year-old teams to the under 14-year-old teams compete in the fall and spring seasons, allowing more than 100 players to learn and develop their skills.
“It’s easier because we have a direct finger on them in terms of what training they are getting all year round,” Ramm said. “We know what they are doing because again we are responsible for that. What’s hard is when we don’t know. For our high school kids, we have them for the fall and then in the spring they play for their high school teams.”
Ramm said the split is “sometimes a great thing and sometimes its not,” but he hopes as the program continues to grow, a stronger partnership between local schools and the Toros will continue to grow.
“That’s the reality of the U.S. system. When they get to high school we will we see them for three to four months, but we have to rely on these high schools to continue that development,” Ramm said. “It’s something that I’d love to have a greater partnership, correlation with these high schools to really to help them, and to help us and to really help the kids to try and get more year-round education.”