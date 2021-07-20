Momentum is a silent and unpredictable force.
When it is with a team, everything goes right. However, as quickly as the wind changes direction, so can momentum without warning.
For more than two weeks, Post 20 had a stranglehold over its momentum. So much so that in five of the past six games, the Braves won each game by a margin of 10 runs or more.
But in 16 minutes Monday, it all changed, as a three-run seventh inning sealed a 4-2 Game 1 victory for Greer.
“Give (Greer) credit when the credit is due, they battled,” Post 20 coach Nate Hamilton said. “They hit balls hard and hit them well. We made some good plays defensively, it was just a good ballgame all around. Some team had to win and some team had to lose.”
It was like every other game for Post 20 during its nine-game winning streak. Throughout the first three innings, Greenwood starting pitcher Garrett Hodges worked out of two bases-loaded jams to keep it scoreless and give his offense a chance to produce and it happened.
In the bottom of the third inning, a double by Patrick Wood and a Caleb McLaughlin hit-by-pitch, set up Graham Peeler with runners on first and second with two outs. Just like he did a week prior, Peeler came through, scoring both runners with a two-RBI triple.
An inning as big as the bottom of the third, normally carried Greenwood to victory, but outside of a lead off double by Aiden Pridgen in the fourth, Greer’s Brody Fowler retired the next 12 batters he faced. The Braves were held to just three hits in the loss, the second lowest-total this season.
“He’s very effective,” Hamilton said. “We might have gotten a little frustrated at times because we’ve become accustomed to scoring a lot of runs here recently.”
The abrupt halt to the Post 20 offense, allowed Greer to wrestle the momentum back into its favor. The team tallied six of its nine hits in the game after the third inning. With the Greer hitters continuing to put pressure on, Post 20 relief pitcher Patrick Wood, the dam finally broke with one of the most benign plays that can happen in a baseball game; a walk.
“We walked the tying run at the plate right there, which is uncharacteristic of (Wood), he was around the plate the whole time,” Hamilton said. “The next kid came up and put a good swing on it. We really didn’t think he was going to hit the ball over our heads, we were playing ‘regular’ in the outfield and put a good swing on it.”
The two-out walk in the seventh inning, gave way to Greer’s Donovan Ford, who laced a triple over Thomas Beauford’s head to tie the game. Hamilton said Post 20 had a chance to limit the damage after that, but the team came “a little bit unraveled,” allowing Greer to score two more in the inning.
Post 20 will now look to stave off elimination as the Braves travel to Greer today for Game 2.
“From what we know we’re gonna see another really good arm again tomorrow night so see if we can make adjustments, go out there, plan on being a dogfight and to try to win a close game,” Hamilton said.