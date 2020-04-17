Two years ago, Jamie Ridgeway Woodard reached Howard’s On Main to a welcoming crowd of friends and family. Her son set up speakers to play funk music, her favorite, and the group cheered when she reached them.
That day was part of a life-changing journey in which Woodard conquered one year of running every single day. Woodard often tells people that running saved her life.
Woodard, 50, started exercising at 35 after a health scare. She weighed nearly 400 pounds and was on the verge of a stroke when her doctor told her she’d never lose weight without medical intervention.
“And I decided to take that as a challenge,” Woodard said. “I started counting calories and walking. I couldn’t walk more than about a quarter mile without feeling like I was going to die.”
Fifteen years later, Woodard is in her third year of running every single day. Hitting the two-year mark came without quite as much fanfare, and now she’s preparing to hit 1,000 consecutive days of running on May 4.
She has run countless 5Ks and 10Ks and has completed a half marathon. She’s run in the midst of hurricanes, injuries, sickness, sweltering heat and brutal cold.
The coronavirus pandemic, then, is no different.
“Like all those other things, COVID-19 is not going to keep me off the pavement,” Woodard said.
The day Gov. Henry McMaster issued a stay-at-home order across the state, someone suggested to Woodard she’d break her streak of running each day.
“She said, ‘Yeah, because you can’t be out and about running and spreading germs.’ I didn’t think that’s what I had heard, but I went and checked on what he actually said. I went, ‘He’s like actually encouraging people to get out and do that.’”
Woodard frequently runs near the Lander campus and has noticed more people out exercising in recent weeks. She said she keeps her distance from others while on her daily route.
Among many reasons for continuing to run, one of the most important to Woodard is the ability to inspire others to make the positive change. A quote from famed motivational writer Earl Nightingale has always kept her going: “Don’t let the fear of the time it will take to accomplish something stand in the way of your doing it. The time will pass anyway. We might just as well put that passing time to the best possible use.”
“My whole goal in sharing my story to anyone is, if I can help anyone come out of morbid obesity on their own without having to go through any life-altering surgery, I’d like to do that,” Woodard said. “If anyone says, ‘Hey, I’d like to do that because the girl that runs in the pink (shirt) with the big hair does it.”
Woodard’s 1,000-day mark will be much different than the previous one-year celebration. Plans had been made to celebrate May 4 in the same way, but instead Woodard’s friends are planning to park along her running route and congratulate her from a distance.
“I’ve had seven different people message me to ask, ‘What is your route that day? I said, ‘I’ll probably have a heart attack but yeah, you can do that,” Woodard said with a laugh.